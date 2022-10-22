Elberton Elbert County overcomes deficit and Commerce

Elberton Elbert County stepped up after being down and cruised past Commerce 41-21 on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Commerce showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Elberton Elbert County as the first quarter ended.
The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 34-21 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 7-0 in the final quarter.
