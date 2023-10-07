Marietta Walton earns narrow win over Kennesaw North Cobb

Marietta Walton topped Kennesaw North Cobb 35-27 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Kennesaw North Cobb, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Marietta Walton through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Kennesaw North Cobb bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-27.

The Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta Walton played in a 33-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Milton.

