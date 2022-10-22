Vice-grip defense fuels Alpharetta St. Francis’ win over Mableton Whitefield

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Alpharetta St. Francis as it controlled Mableton Whitefield’s offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Alpharetta St. Francis opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mableton Whitefield through the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on October 7, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Alpharetta St Francis took on Tiger Rabun County on October 7 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.
