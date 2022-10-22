Sandersville Washington County comes to play in easy win over Augusta Butler

Sandersville Washington County’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Augusta Butler during a 42-6 blowout in Georgia high school football on October 21.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.
The third quarter gave Sandersville Washington County a 15-0 lead over Augusta Butler.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Golden Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 27-6 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on October 7, Augusta Butler squared off with Thomson in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.