Mableton Pebblebrook tames Smyrna Campbell’s offense

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mableton Pebblebrook as it shut out Smyrna Campbell 41-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Mableton Pebblebrook breathed fire in front of Smyrna Campbell 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Mableton Pebblebrook stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 7, Mableton Pebblebrook squared off with Atlanta Westlake in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.