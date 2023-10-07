Brunswick Glynn defense stifles Guyton South Effingham

Defense dominated as Brunswick Glynn pitched a 35-0 shutout of Guyton South Effingham during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Brunswick Glynn steamrolled in front of Guyton South Effingham 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Terrors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Brunswick Glynn and Guyton South Effingham squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Brunswick Glynn faced off against Brunswick.

