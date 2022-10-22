Atlanta Druid Hills catches fast wind, sails away from Gainesville Johnson

Atlanta Druid Hills took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Gainesville Johnson early with a 56-15 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Atlanta Druid Hills jumped in front of Gainesville Johnson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 35-8 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Red Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.
Recently on October 7, Atlanta Druid Hills squared off with Atlanta Midtown in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.