Americus Sumter high school South trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 45-14 win over Nashville Berrien in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Nashville Berrien, as it began with a 12-0 edge over Americus Sumter high school South through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Nashville Berrien and Americus Sumter High School South squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Americus Sumter County High School South.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Nashville Berrien faced off against Sylvester Worth County.

