Chickamauga Gordon Lee barely beats Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Chickamauga Gordon Lee topped Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42-35 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Lafayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Sept. 22 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.