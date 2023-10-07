Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff claims tight victory against Gainesville East Forsyth

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff finally found a way to top Gainesville East Forsyth 10-3 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff a 3-0 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Bears held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Sept. 22 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.