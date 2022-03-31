MAP: All the restaurants that have opened so far in metro Atlanta in 2022

Looking to try something new? Use this running list of restaurants that have opened in metro Atlanta since the beginning of 2022.
January 2022
Atrium. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com. Read more here.
Birrieria Landeros. 2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga. Read more here.
Black Coffee. 131 Walker St. SW, Atlanta. 404-565-1397, theblackcoffeecompany.com/black-coffee-atl.
Cafe at Pharr. 5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs. 404-343-6706, cafeatpharrsandysprings.com.
Cake Culture. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. cakeculture.net. Read more here.
The Captain’s Boil. 2680 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. 770-988-4130, thecaptainsboil.com. Read more here
Carlo’s Pizza. 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 404-205-5785, carlospizzaatl.com.
Cips Coffee Roasters. 2780 W. Village Drive, Suwanee. 770-288-5533, cipscoffeeroasters.com.
The Daily. 763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-0763, shopthedaily.com/atlanta. Read more here.
Dirty Rascal. 415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 234-567-8910, dirtyrascal.com. Read more here.
Fade + Facet. 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 678-731-7119, instagram.com/fadeandfacetatl.
Fetch. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. fetchpark.com/buckhead-2. Read more here.
How Crispy Express. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-705-3531, howcrispy.com. Read more here.
Lady Ha. 699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-956-6789, ladyha.com.
Mac McGee’s. 950 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. macmcgeepubs.com. Read more here.
Mutation Brewing. 5825 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-600-3950, mutationbrew.com. Read more here.
Papas and Beer. 12050 Etris Road, Roswell. 470-282-1469, facebook.com/papasandbeerroswell.
Picaso Chicken. 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 954-552-8183.
Rumi’s Kitchen. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-777-9807, rumiskitchen.com. Read more here.
Sankranti. 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Dunwoody. 470-622-7778, sankranti.com. Read more here.
Santo Cantina. 31N S. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates. 404-254-3909, santoatl.com.
Savi Provisions. 950 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-324-6406, saviprovisions.com.
Soigné Garden. 848 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-355-1707. Read more here
Southern Fire Kitchen. 3375 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. 404-963-7594, southernfirekitchen.com.
Suga’s Cheese Shoppe and Cafe. 4456 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 678-401-5401, sugascheeseshoppe.com. Read more here
Three Buddies. 4966 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee. 678-825-2338, threebuddieschamblee.kwickmenu.com
Vanilla Cafe e Gelato. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-485-5474, vanillacafegelato.com
Vesuvio Pizzeria Napoletana. 2893 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-702-8168, vesuviokennesaw.com. Read more here
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen. 1169 Canton St., Roswell. 770-594-0655, wegmansbayou.com. Read more here
Wok Chi. 800 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-6851, wokchiatlanta.com/menu.
February 2022
Atlantucky Brewing. 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. atlantucky.com. Read more here
Big Game. 720 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-250-4444. Read more here
Brassica. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7545, brassicaatlanta.com. Read more here
Brookyln Tea. 329 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-1897, brooklyntea.com/pages/atlanta
Breadwinner Cafe. 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. breadwinnercafe.com
Brix and Stones Pizza. 2521 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-963-5366, brixandstonespizzeria.com.
Cajun Blues. 2197 Savoy Drive, Chamblee. 770-674-4240, cajunblues1.com.
Cantina Loca. 5010 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 678-926-3800, cantina-loca.com.
Com Ga Houston. 3350 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Duluth. 678-691-3143, comgahoustonduluth.com.
Crabman 305. 27 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. crabman305miami.com. Read more here
The Cumin Bowl. 3861 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 708-628-7803, thecuminbowl.com.
El Valle Kitchen. 800 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-5356, valleatl.com. Read more here
Hill Social. 140 James P. Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta.
Hippin Hops. 2380 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739, hippinhopsbrewery.com. Read more here
Kid Cashew. 6090 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 470-764-3576, kidcashew.com. Read more here
Mujo. 691 14th St., Atlanta. mujoatl.com. Read more here
Pad Thai. 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-676-9667, padthaiduluth.com.
Pala. 1264 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9306, palabakery.com.
The Queso Shop. 2907 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta. thequesotruck.com. Read more here
Shake Shack. 11780 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-450-0951, shakeshack.com/location/alpharetta-ga. Read more here
Sweets by MJB. 1334 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 678-597-8854, sweetsbymjb.com.
The Usual. 1777 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-1541, theusualatl.com. Read more here
March 2022
Bamee Tee. 4897 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee. 470-363-6789, skiplinow.com/shop/557013t
Bastone. 887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-252-6699, bastoneatlanta.com. Read more.
Boho 115. 115 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-343-4637, boho115.com. Read more.
MikChan’s. 479 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-436-0645, mikchans.com. Read more.
Mochinut. 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. mochinut.com
Pisco Latin Kitchen. 5975 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-205-5750. Read more.
Sweet Dreams, Tasty Treats. 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur. 470-299-5027, sweetdreamstastytreats.com
Two Cities Pizza Company. 3433 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-889-2625, twocitiespizza.com. Read more.
