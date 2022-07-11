By Weight and Measure combines cocktails and science at the Collective at Coda

In developing the cocktail list, Carlson said he looked to “techniques and tools that have come into the culinary world in the past 20 years,” including immersion circulators. “There are folks who use them in bar programs, but nobody who’s really putting them on as the star of the show. We wanted to marry the high-tech science side with the farming and produce of Georgia and creating fresh flavors.”

Ingredients are sourced from Athena Farms at the Georgia State Farmers Market in Forest Park, Your DeKalb Farmers Market in Decatur and Buford Highway Farmers Market in Doraville.

One of Carlson’s main sources of inspiration was the podcast Cooking Issues and the book “Liquid Intelligence,” both from New York-based Dave Arnold, a “pioneer of bringing some of these techniques into the cocktail world.”

Menu highlights include the Peanut Farmer, Carlson’s ode to Jimmy Carter and his south Georgia childhood, that uses peanut butter-infused bourbon and Coca-Cola and the Get Up, Get Out with strawberry-infused gin, lemon mint cordial and soda water. The infusion is made using dehydrated strawberries and gin, blended with an active enzyme and run through a machine to pull the solids out, “so you get this incredible bright red color, and the gin is just completed infused with strawberries.”

Carlson paid as much attention to nonalcoholic offerings, creating drinks like the Columbian Exchange with tamarind, chili cordial, peanut milk and lime.

While there will be a few core offerings, about 70% of the drink menu will change seasonally.

The counter-service bar has a few seats for guests, with additional seating available in the food hall’s common area shared with other Coda tenants including El Burro Pollo, Poke Burri, Humble Mumble and Aviva by Kameel. Drinks can also be consumed throughout the entire Coda property.

Weight and Measure’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

756 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. weightandmeasure.com

