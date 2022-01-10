Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fetch Park dog park and bar opens in Buckhead

Fetch Park dog park and bar is now open in Buckhead.
caption arrowCaption
Fetch Park dog park and bar is now open in Buckhead.

Credit: Fetch Park

Credit: Fetch Park

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Dog park and bar Fetch Park has opened its second Atlanta location, with several more to come.

The new location at Buckhead Village joins the original Fetch, which opened in 2018 at Old Fourth Ward, with another added later in Colombus, Georgia.

Located on the corner of Buckhead Avenue and North Fulton Drive, the off-leash dog park features a full-service bar that operates out of an Airstream trailer, with beer, wine, cocktails and a full coffee bar.

Explore7 of the best dog parks in metro Atlanta

Fetch is free for people to enter, and you don’t need a dog to go. Visitors can pay a $10 daily fee to enter with their dog, or choose from membership packages allowing access to all Fetch locations. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property. Fetch Park employs attendants, called “Bark Rangers,” to monitor the dogs and maintain the grounds.

The concept offers greenspace covered in mud-free field turf, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating, Wi-Fi and multiple outdoor Televisions. A nod to founder Stephen Ochs’ baseball past, the design of the park resembles an old school minor league baseball field with “murals, concessions at the airstream, fences enclosing the space and illuminated signage,” according to a press release.

ExploreAtlanta opens first dog park on westside in Mozley Park

Fetch also hosts events including the Unleashed & Unplugged live music series every Friday, trivia on Wednesdays and Barks & Banter stand-up comedy twice a month.

More Fetch locations are set to open in the coming months in Alpharetta and West Midtown, as well as Nashville and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

ExploreDog-friendly fun: 5 ideas for where to take your pooch

Acquired by Jamestown two years ago, Buckhead Village is also home to several retail concepts and more than a dozen food and beverage concepts including Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Gypsy Kitchen, Biltong Bar and Storico Fresco.

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. /fetchpark.com/buckhead-2/

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
This sophisticated Italian classic isn’t just a sandwich
2h ago
Lee + White food hall gets first tenant and more restaurant news from the week
10 metro Atlanta restaurants we can’t wait to see open in 2022
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top