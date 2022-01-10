Fetch Park dog park and bar opens in Buckhead

Dog park and bar Fetch Park has opened its second Atlanta location, with several more to come.
The new location at Buckhead Village joins the original Fetch, which opened in 2018 at Old Fourth Ward, with another added later in Colombus, Georgia.
Located on the corner of Buckhead Avenue and North Fulton Drive, the off-leash dog park features a full-service bar that operates out of an Airstream trailer, with beer, wine, cocktails and a full coffee bar.
Fetch is free for people to enter, and you don’t need a dog to go. Visitors can pay a $10 daily fee to enter with their dog, or choose from membership packages allowing access to all Fetch locations. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property. Fetch Park employs attendants, called “Bark Rangers,” to monitor the dogs and maintain the grounds.
The concept offers greenspace covered in mud-free field turf, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating, Wi-Fi and multiple outdoor Televisions. A nod to founder Stephen Ochs’ baseball past, the design of the park resembles an old school minor league baseball field with “murals, concessions at the airstream, fences enclosing the space and illuminated signage,” according to a press release.
Fetch also hosts events including the Unleashed & Unplugged live music series every Friday, trivia on Wednesdays and Barks & Banter stand-up comedy twice a month.
More Fetch locations are set to open in the coming months in Alpharetta and West Midtown, as well as Nashville and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Acquired by Jamestown two years ago, Buckhead Village is also home to several retail concepts and more than a dozen food and beverage concepts including Shake Shack, Le Colonial, Gypsy Kitchen, Biltong Bar and Storico Fresco.
3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. /fetchpark.com/buckhead-2/
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author