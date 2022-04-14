ajc logo
MamiTaco opening in Marietta next week for ‘Mexican with a twist’

Tacos from the menu of MamiTaco.

Tacos from the menu of MamiTaco.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Working in restaurants is in Esteban Marin’s blood. He grew up working at his father’s now-defunct restaurant El Nopal on Cobb Parkway, followed by Hidalgo’s in Marietta, which opened in 2001. He’s also helped out at Nuevos Amigos, his sister’s Canton restaurant.

Now, Marin is launching a restaurant of his own. MamiTaco is set to open April 22 at 800 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta.

Marin described the menu as “Mexican food with a twist.” Appetizers include Mami Dip, which features queso mixed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and caramelized onions; street tacos with filling options that include pastor, chorizo, grilled or fried shrimp and birria, that can be ordered “street style” with raw onions and cilantro or “gringo style” with lettuce cheese and tomato; and variety of nachos, including a build-your-own option.

On the heartier side, MamiTaco will offer fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, tortas, seafood dishes like aguachiles and mango-glazed salmon, as well as a build-your-own bowl.

A weekend brunch menu brings dishes like chilaquiles, posole and huevos a la Mexicano.

Beverage offerings include 15 margaritas, 40-45 tequilas and mezcals.

The interior of MamiTaco in Marietta.

Credit: MamiTaco

The interior of MamiTaco in Marietta.

Credit: MamiTaco

The interior of MamiTaco in Marietta.

Credit: MamiTaco

Credit: MamiTaco

The MamiTaco space seats about 45 guests inside with two patios that seat an additional 73. Besides several TVs, patrons will find Instagrammable turf walls with neon messages like “Te Amo? No, Tequila,” a colorful mural of a bird designed by local tattoo artist Wilson Cruz, and an epoxy floor with swirls of color that complement the mural.

“We want the restaurant to have a fast-paced feel,” Marin said. “We want it to feel like a party — but not a crazy one.”

MamiTaco’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

800 Whitlock Ave. SE, Marietta. facebook.com/mamitacomarietta

Scroll down to see the full menu for MamiTaco:

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

Credit: MamiTaco

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

MamiTaco menu

Credit: MamiTaco

Credit: MamiTaco

