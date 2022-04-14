MamiTaco opening in Marietta next week for ‘Mexican with a twist’

Now, Marin is launching a restaurant of his own. MamiTaco is set to open April 22 at 800 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta.

Marin described the menu as “Mexican food with a twist.” Appetizers include Mami Dip, which features queso mixed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and caramelized onions; street tacos with filling options that include pastor, chorizo, grilled or fried shrimp and birria, that can be ordered “street style” with raw onions and cilantro or “gringo style” with lettuce cheese and tomato; and variety of nachos, including a build-your-own option.