French Broad Chocolate brings bonbons, brownies to Ponce City Market

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Popular Asheville craft chocolate shop French Broad Chocolate has opened its first Atlanta location.

The shop debuted last week on the first floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, in a space that was most recently home to Batter Cookie Dough.

French Broad features favorites from the Asheville location including bonbons with flavors like Salted Honey Caramel, Raspberry, and Lavender and Honey, and chocolate bars with flavors including Sea Salt, Brown Butter Milk and Chai Masala, plus a collection of single-origin dark chocolates.

Other offerings will include baked goods like salted caramel brownies with cacao nibs, and sipping chocolate, as well as a variety of retail items. Guests can also buy chocolate gift sets in the shop’s retail section.

French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, who first owned a café and dessert shop in Costa Rica. After moving to Asheville, the pair operated a farmers market stand before opening their first retail shop in 2008 and a chocolate factory in 2012.

After outgrowing their original location, they built a new factory along the French Broad River in 2018, where guests can take tours and learn about cacao and the chocolate-making process firsthand. The business is a certified B corporation, a “certification demonstrating a commitment to social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability,” according to a press release.

French Broad joins more than 10 other food and beverage concepts at Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, including Umbrella Bar, Buenos Dias Cafe, Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana, Cake Culture, Excuse My French, Spicewalla, Pizza Jean’s, Atrium, Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan, Eleven TLC and H&F Burger.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. frenchbroadchocolates.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

