French Broad Chocolate brings bonbons, brownies to Ponce City Market

The shop debuted last week on the first floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, in a space that was most recently home to Batter Cookie Dough.

French Broad features favorites from the Asheville location including bonbons with flavors like Salted Honey Caramel, Raspberry, and Lavender and Honey, and chocolate bars with flavors including Sea Salt, Brown Butter Milk and Chai Masala, plus a collection of single-origin dark chocolates.