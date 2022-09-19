Smoq’n Hot Grill opens at the Collective Food Hall at Coda

“Sidepieces” include crispy Brussels sprouts with maple, pecan and sea salt and French fries with “magic dōp dust”; dessert “Happy Endings” include seasonal cobbler and cookies.

A brunch menu includes biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles and three kinds of hash, including the Peach State Hash made with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, an egg and slaw.

The Southern-New York mashup will extend to the restaurant’s playlist, which will feature Americana, Southern rock and “very New York stuff,” Smith said.

The restaurant will start selling liquor in 2023; until then, beverage options include Cirrus hemp-infused CBD sparkling water as well as soft drinks and lemonade.

Seating is available in the food hall’s central dining area, on Coda’s outdoor plaza and on Smoq’n Hot Grill’s Spring Street-facing patio.

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Smoq’n Hot Grill comes from David Smith and Paul Jones of Trowbridge Partners, an Atlanta brand development and commercial real estate firm founded in 2003. The pair are also teaming up for Pizzeria Verdura Sincera, a vegan pizzeria taking over the former Zesto space in Little Five Points by the end of the year. They’ve also been involved with Farm Burger, El Super Pan and El Burro Pollo, also located in The Collective.

Other concepts at The Collective include By Weight and Measure, Poke Burri, Humble Mumble and Aviva by Kameel.

771 Spring St., Atlanta. smoqnhotgrill.com.

