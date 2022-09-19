ajc logo
Smoq’n Hot Grill opens at the Collective Food Hall at Coda

A sandwich from the menu of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

A sandwich from the menu of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A new restaurant serving deli-style classics with Southern influences will open tomorrow in the Collective Food Hall in the Coda development in Tech Square in Midtown.

SmoQ’n Hot Grill will debut Sept. 20 and will serve complimentary slider versions of some of their menu items Sept. 20-22 at lunchtime.

The restaurant, whose slogan is “most of it’s smoq’d, but all of it’s dōp,” will begin offering its full menu beginning Sept. 23 at lunchtime.

A sandwich from the menu of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

A sandwich from the menu of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

A sandwich from the menu of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

The menu, “a mashup of lower East Side deli meets Southern smoked rural Georgia barbecue,” according to co-owner David Smith, features “headliners” like corned beef on rye and Reuben sandwiches made with house-smoked beef brisket; the Garden of Eat’n veggie panini made with roasted vegetables and mozzarella; the We Love Hot Butts, a smoked pork sandwich with grilled peach barbecue sauce and pickles; and both beef and vegan cheeseburgers.

“Sidepieces” include crispy Brussels sprouts with maple, pecan and sea salt and French fries with “magic dōp dust”; dessert “Happy Endings” include seasonal cobbler and cookies.

A brunch menu includes biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles and three kinds of hash, including the Peach State Hash made with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, an egg and slaw.

The Southern-New York mashup will extend to the restaurant’s playlist, which will feature Americana, Southern rock and “very New York stuff,” Smith said.

The restaurant will start selling liquor in 2023; until then, beverage options include Cirrus hemp-infused CBD sparkling water as well as soft drinks and lemonade.

The counter of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

The counter of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

The counter of Smoq'n Hot Grill.

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

Credit: Smoq'n Hot Grill

Seating is available in the food hall’s central dining area, on Coda’s outdoor plaza and on Smoq’n Hot Grill’s Spring Street-facing patio.

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Smoq’n Hot Grill comes from David Smith and Paul Jones of Trowbridge Partners, an Atlanta brand development and commercial real estate firm founded in 2003. The pair are also teaming up for Pizzeria Verdura Sincera, a vegan pizzeria taking over the former Zesto space in Little Five Points by the end of the year. They’ve also been involved with Farm Burger, El Super Pan and El Burro Pollo, also located in The Collective.

Other concepts at The Collective include By Weight and Measure, Poke Burri, Humble Mumble and Aviva by Kameel.

771 Spring St., Atlanta. smoqnhotgrill.com.

