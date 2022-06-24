ajc logo
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill opens in Lawrenceville

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, with nearly three dozen locations across the country, has made its Georgia debut in Lawrenceville.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, with nearly three dozen locations across the country, has made its Georgia debut in Lawrenceville.

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
31 minutes ago

Illinois-based chain Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, has opened its first Georgia location in Lawrenceville’s Sugarloaf Mills mall.

Naf Naf, which means “fan to flame,” began in 2009 in Naperville, Illinois. Naf Naf made its Florida debut in the spring and also has a location in Knoxville.

Customers can build their own pita or bowl, with choice of basmati rice, romaine lettuce, hummus or couscous as a base. Customers can add chicken shawarma, steak or falafel, topped off with chopped cucumber and tomato salad, purple cabbage, sumac onions and pickles.

Falafel is a popular dish at Naf Naf, which will open its first Georgia location in Lawrenceville.

Sauces include tahini, garlic sauce, harissa and s’khug — made with hot peppers, garlic and coriander. Pitas and bowls can be accompanied by Naf fries or lentil soup.

Naf Naf will be bringing its family-style meals for four to six to Atlanta, as well as larger catering options.

Lawrenceville’s Naf Naf is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

