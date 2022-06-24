Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill opens in Lawrenceville

Naf Naf, which means “fan to flame,” began in 2009 in Naperville, Illinois. Naf Naf made its Florida debut in the spring and also has a location in Knoxville.

Explore Gwinnett County restaurant news

Customers can build their own pita or bowl, with choice of basmati rice, romaine lettuce, hummus or couscous as a base. Customers can add chicken shawarma, steak or falafel, topped off with chopped cucumber and tomato salad, purple cabbage, sumac onions and pickles.