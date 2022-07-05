BreakingNews
Paige's Bistro brings breakfast and lunch favorites to Austell
Paige's Bistro brings breakfast and lunch favorites to Austell

Red Velvet Waffles and Chicken from the menu of Paige's Bistro.

Red Velvet Waffles and Chicken from the menu of Paige's Bistro.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A food truck that developed a following after launching during the pandemic has expanded its operations with a brick-and-mortar location in Austell.

Paige’s Bistro opened in late June at 2523 Veterans Memorial Hwy, as an offshoot of Paige’s Pastries, the food truck business started by husband and wife Craig and Paige Bailey in 2020.

The idea for the business took root in 2019 when Craig, craving a cheesecake, encouraged Paige to try making one after seeing the long lines at the Cheesecake Factory.

When the pandemic hit, forcing Paige, a teacher by trade, out of a job, she used her grandmother’s cheesecake recipe as a springboard to start making other desserts. When treats she made for family and friends started selling out, she and Craig — who has managed restaurants around Atlanta for the past 18 years — decided to go full-time with their concept.

Paige and Craig Bailey of Paige's Bistro.

The pair used their savings to buy a food truck, expanding beyond sweets with a selection of savory items developed by Craig, who had learned how to cook at his previous restaurant jobs. Since October 2020, the pair have been parked in the Triton Yards food truck park in Sylvan Hills five days a week.

They’d had their eye on opening a brick-and-mortar, but their plans were accelerated after Triton Yards closed temporarily to the public in May.

Craig found an empty space, previously home to B3 Bar & Grill, and set to work cleaning, painting and taking down walls.

“We say, ‘Come for the food, not for the vibe,’” Craig said of the 48-seat space, which will also offer outdoor seating in the coming weeks.”We just want to be a spot for people to come to have good food.”

Peach cobbler from the menu of Paige's Bistro.

The all-day breakfast and lunch menu features a variety of pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and main dishes like the Lost at Sea Fish Plate and the Peach Cobbler Smackdown, with a Belgian waffle topped with peach cobbler filling and white chocolate sauce and served with Hot Honey chicken tenders and fries or potatoes.

Of course, desserts are also offered, including cheesecake, peach cobbler and two kinds of pound cake, along with specials throughout the week (apple pie doughnuts and Key Lime cheesecake have already made appearances).

Paige’s, which also makes custom cakes, will continue to use the food truck for catering jobs.

Paige’s opening hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays.

2523 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Austell. 404-200-5919, paigespastriesatl.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Paige’s Bistro:

The menu for Paige's Bistro

