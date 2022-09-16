Three Arches replaces Mount Royal in Buckhead and more restaurant news from the week

The full bar includes a cocktail list with drinks made with “Mediterranean spirits and inspired by regional spices and produce,” as well as wine and beer from the Mediterranean region.

Designed by the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, the Three Arches space includes design elements including a stone and aged bronze bar space, jewel tones, tile, a stone mosaic floor and Turkish rug pillows. The dining area features engraved nickel tables and stretched buffalo leather.

The outdoor space offers a terrace with a stone mural and a firepit.

Three Arches’ hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A limited menu of bar bites will be available daily from 3-5 p.m.

3301 Lenox Pkwy, Atlanta. hyattcentricbuckheadatlanta.com.

Scroll down to see the full dinner menu for Three Arches:

Combined Shape Caption The dinner menu for Three Arches. Credit: Three Arches Credit: Three Arches Combined Shape Caption The dinner menu for Three Arches. Credit: Three Arches Credit: Three Arches

Lousiville-based breakfast concept Biscuit Belly opened its first Georgia location Sept. 6 at 3330 Cobb Pkwy NW in Acworth, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Vin ATL, a wine shop and tasting room, is now open at 1454 LaFrance St. NE, Eater Atlanta first reported. Owned by Dwight Cunningham, co-founder of the Roswell Wine Festival, Vin ATL offers weekly wine tastings and a selection of flights with three half pours of wine. Wine can also be ordered by the glass, and bottles are available for purchase.

The Oatstraw Tea Company has opened a kiosk at 67 Peachtree St. NW near Woodruff Park. The retail location sells a variety of tea blends, tea accessories, coffee beans from Firelight Coffee and snacks, plus gifts and candles.

Red Sky Tapas & Bar has closed at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant opened in 2008.

Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee is set to expand into Georgia, with a metro Atlanta location planned for Snellville, What Now Atlanta reports. The drive-thru concept hopes to open more than 90 locations throughout the state.

Beto’s Tacos, which has locations in Suwanee and Lawrenceville, is slated to open a third location on the third floor of Phipps Plaza, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Suwanee-based Korean corn dog concept Corn Dogs by Mr. Cow will open its third metro Atlanta location later this year at Cumberland Mall, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

