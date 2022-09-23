Palo Santo opens in West Midtown for Mexican cuisine made with Georgia ingredients

Ingredients including corn, beans, chiles and cacao will be sourced from Mexican farmers and producers who work with Tamoa, an heirloom corn supplier that connects farms and urban areas “to support local, sustainable production of traditional crops.”

The beverage program features an agave mixology bar with tequila and mezcal-focused drinks and a wine list focused on natural and skin-contact wines.

An omakase-style version of the menu will be available at four kitchen counter seats, while a 10-seat chef’s table will offer family-style dishes.

Palo Santo’s space features plaster walls, white pendant lighting, black accents, paintings by Truett Diestz, and agave fiber chandeliers.

The rooftop has floor-to-ceiling, retractable glass windows and canopy terrace seating. The bar will serve a separate, Japanese-Mexican fusion-style menu focused on sharable items like nori tacos and tostadas, plus sake, craft cocktails and wines.

Gomez, a Mexico City native graduated from culinary school Centro Culinario Ambrosia and has worked in the kitchens at restaurants including Nobu and Daniel by Daniel Boulud. He’s also the founder of Recipes for Change, a nonprofit “dedicated to using the power of food to impact social change.”

The dining room is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and the rooftop is open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with plans to add hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In the coming months, Botanico Hospitality Group is planning to debut its second metro Atlanta restaurant, El Santo Gallo Taqueria in the Westside Paper development.

955 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 678-492-9211, botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo

Scroll down to see the full menu for Palo Santo:

