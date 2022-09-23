ajc logo
X

Palo Santo opens in West Midtown for Mexican cuisine made with Georgia ingredients

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Palo Santo, a supper club-style restaurant and rooftop, opens today in West Midtown.

Located at 955 W. Marietta St. next to the King Plow Arts Center, Palo Santo is the first restaurant from Botanico Hospitality Group, owned by Mexican chef Santiago Gomez and his partners, Eduardo and Felipe Rivera.

Gomez’s Mexican-inspired menu “ serves soulful takes on modern Mexican creations, while celebrating local-to-Georgia ingredients,” according to a press release.

Dishes include mushroom tetela made with corn masa, peach mole, pink oyster mushrooms and flor de calabaza; cured hamachi tostada with charred serrano-citric mayo, burnt avocado, dry miso, uni and heirloom corn tostada; and ora king salmon al pastor with adobo, pineapple-vanilla sauce and pickled kohlrabi.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Jose Pereiro

Credit: Jose Pereiro

Ingredients including corn, beans, chiles and cacao will be sourced from Mexican farmers and producers who work with Tamoa, an heirloom corn supplier that connects farms and urban areas “to support local, sustainable production of traditional crops.”

The beverage program features an agave mixology bar with tequila and mezcal-focused drinks and a wine list focused on natural and skin-contact wines.

An omakase-style version of the menu will be available at four kitchen counter seats, while a 10-seat chef’s table will offer family-style dishes.

Palo Santo’s space features plaster walls, white pendant lighting, black accents, paintings by Truett Diestz, and agave fiber chandeliers.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: The Cocktail Shaker Co.

Credit: The Cocktail Shaker Co.

The rooftop has floor-to-ceiling, retractable glass windows and canopy terrace seating. The bar will serve a separate, Japanese-Mexican fusion-style menu focused on sharable items like nori tacos and tostadas, plus sake, craft cocktails and wines.

Gomez, a Mexico City native graduated from culinary school Centro Culinario Ambrosia and has worked in the kitchens at restaurants including Nobu and Daniel by Daniel Boulud. He’s also the founder of Recipes for Change, a nonprofit “dedicated to using the power of food to impact social change.”

The dining room is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and the rooftop is open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with plans to add hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In the coming months, Botanico Hospitality Group is planning to debut its second metro Atlanta restaurant, El Santo Gallo Taqueria in the Westside Paper development.

955 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 678-492-9211, botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo

Scroll down to see the full menu for Palo Santo:

Credit: Palo Santo

Credit: Palo Santo

Credit: Palo Santo

Credit: Palo Santo

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Avelar

3 key matchups: Falcons at Seahawks3h ago

Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Impact launches as a networking site for TV and film crew
30m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Are Warnock and Walker headed for a runoff?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lauren Kress

Jinebei West opens in Peachtree Corners for ramen, omakase
15m ago
The Grit in Athens closing after more than 30 years
4h ago
Tiger K Cupbob owner brings Korean-Japanese restaurant Sabu to Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
4h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top