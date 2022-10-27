Fishmonger opens second location in Kirkwood

Engelbrecht said there aren’t immediate plans to have a market with fresh fish and other seafood to go, an offering at the more walkable Highland Avenue location, though he said that could be added depending on customer demand.

The historic building at Pratt Pullman is more than double the size of the Virginia-Highland location, with seating for about 40 guests inside and an outdoor patio that will seat about 100 and will feature a fire pit. Starting next month on the weekends, Fishmonger will feature a cart on the patio that will sell whole fish and other to-go seafood products.

Engelbrecht, Le and Forsblom have plans to open additional locations of Fishmonger, with an eye on West Midtown and Buckhead.

In the meantime, the trio are working on opening Small Fry in the Atlanta Dairies development. The restaurant, expected to open in the first half of 2023, will offer elevated versions of comfort food including fried chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches, falafel burgers, fish nuggets and shrimp baskets.

Fishmonger’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays. The opening was first reported by Eater Atlanta.

225 Rogers St., Atlanta. instagram.com/atlantafishmonger.

