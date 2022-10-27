Fishmonger opens second location in Kirkwood

Popular Poncey-Highland restaurant Fishmonger has expanded with a second location now open in Kirkwood’s Pratt Pullman District.
Located at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Rogers Street, next to diner Dailies and Sides, Fishmonger is the only street-facing building in the development.
Skip Engelbrecht, who opened the first Fishmonger in April on Highland Avenue with partner Nhan Le and chef-partner Bradford Forsblom, said the menu at the new location reflects the original, along with an expanded raw bar, including items like a seafood tower, and a daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m. offering half-price oysters.
The restaurant also offers a variety of rotating daily specials including crudos, salads and soups.
Unlike the original Fishmonger, the Pratt Pullman location has a full bar with a cocktail program, including frozen drinks.
Engelbrecht said there aren’t immediate plans to have a market with fresh fish and other seafood to go, an offering at the more walkable Highland Avenue location, though he said that could be added depending on customer demand.
Credit: Fishmonger
Credit: Fishmonger
The historic building at Pratt Pullman is more than double the size of the Virginia-Highland location, with seating for about 40 guests inside and an outdoor patio that will seat about 100 and will feature a fire pit. Starting next month on the weekends, Fishmonger will feature a cart on the patio that will sell whole fish and other to-go seafood products.
Engelbrecht, Le and Forsblom have plans to open additional locations of Fishmonger, with an eye on West Midtown and Buckhead.
In the meantime, the trio are working on opening Small Fry in the Atlanta Dairies development. The restaurant, expected to open in the first half of 2023, will offer elevated versions of comfort food including fried chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches, falafel burgers, fish nuggets and shrimp baskets.
Fishmonger’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays. The opening was first reported by Eater Atlanta.
225 Rogers St., Atlanta. instagram.com/atlantafishmonger.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez