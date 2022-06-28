Pop-up Gigi’s to take over Gato space in Candler Park

Patterson Brown opened Gato Bizco in 1999 as a breakfast and lunch spot. Nicholas Stinson, who joined Gato Bizco in 2009 as a short-order cook, later took over the restaurant and shortened its name to Gato, often opening up the kitchen to pop-ups including Parnass Savang’s Talat Market, which eventually opened as a brick-and-mortar in Summerhill.

Stinson, who is moving to New Mexico, told Brooks that the “cosmos were aligned” with the timing of his departure and Brooks and Armando ready to turn Gigi’s into a full-time gig.

The Gato space is “perfect for what we’re trying to do,” Brooks said. “Everything in Atlanta right now feels like it’s so new and so cookie-cutter. This is one of the last places that still feels like old Atlanta.”

