Pontoon is growing with new Tucker brewery and taproom

“The Sandy Springs location will focus on barrel aging, lagering, wild ales, and experimental beers,” O’Keefe said. “The 5-barrel system here will allow us to test batch our beers and have the best beers we can put out.”

Stepping into the taproom, the look is appropriately lodge-like with rustic wood accents around the bar, some 24 taps, and three TVs that display the current beer menu.

“We’re planning on having permanent vendors with prepared food to serve here,” O’Keefe noted. “Tucker is very family-friendly. We saw that on our first day opening, so we’ll have a kids section, too.”

Pontoon is known for making some wild and crazy beers, such as Rainbow Smiggles, which uses Skittles and Trix cereal in its recipe. But O’Keefe contends the brewery’s success is more than that.

“First, we’re a pretty approachable brand,” he said. ”You don’t have to be this uber craft beer nerd to enjoy our beer. We make all the crazy stuff, but we also make traditional beers. We do Belgians and lagers and West Coast IPAs, along with the crazy fruited sours and big thick stouts.”

Asked if he sees the beer market changing, O’Keefe nodded.

“It’s a circle that’s constantly changing,” he said. “Two years ago, a lot of the same crowd that’s now getting into lagers were into big hazy IPAs and big stouts. People are evolving, and their tastes are changing.”

As far as marketing the Pontoon brand, O’Keefe believes in being aggressive.

“That really sets Pontoon apart,” he said. “We’re really aggressive when it comes to collaborations and festivals and opportunities. We don’t like saying no. A lot of the reason for our growth has been because of that.”

In some ways, building a major production facility was a leap of faith, but it was a necessary next step, according to O’Keefe.

“We’re really excited about it, because we cannot make enough beer,” he said. “We’ve had to cut our orders to our distributors. We’ve been making about 4,000 barrels at Sandy Springs and contracting about an additional 4,000 barrels.”

Currently, Pontoon’s four year-round core brands are New Wave blonde ale, One Ski IPA, Crushing Waves cherry-pineapple sour and Aquatronic juicy double IPA.

“One Ski is our most popular,” O’Keefe said. “It’s growing quickly, and it’s in every Publix in the state of Georgia. It’s a very approachable, easy-drinking American IPA. At $9.99 a six-pack, it’s hard to pass up.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Pontoon’s Tucker Taproom Grand Opening

Noon-10 p.m. Nov. 19 with special beer releases, live music, local food, commemorative glassware, and merchandise. 4720 Stone Drive, Suite A, Tucker. pontoonbrewing.com/tucker-the-lodge.html.

