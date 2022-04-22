Photos: 5Church opening in Buckhead next month

Midtown restaurant 5Church is expanding with a second location in Buckhead.
The eatery is set to open early next month in the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3379 Peachtree Road, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
5Church’s kitchen will be overseen by executive chef Rodney Smith Jr. Chef Smith, previously the owner of the Northern Nomad food truck and a traveling chef for Ronin Hospitality.
The new menu will feature starters including oysters with Champagne foam, charcuterie and charred Caesar salad and entrees including the Modern Classic burger with a wagyu and short rib patty, brie, hydro bib lettuce, tomato aioli, duck fat brioche and duck fat french fries and sea bass with black rice, almond crème, maitake mushroom and pomegranate.
Steaks served a la carte include a prime filet mignon, prime New York strip, ribeye and wagyu New York strip, served with sauces like black truffle bordelaise and salsa verde. Also on offer are sides including creamed spinach and garlic and Parmesan whipped potatoes. Ben Collins is spearheading the pastry and dessert program.
The cocktail list will feature some favorites from the Midtown location such as the Holy Water and Viper alongside new drinks like the Call Me Madame! with Winterville gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, lemon, orange and rosemary.
Located on the ground floor of the 3379 Peachtree office tower, the new 7,600-square-foot 5Church location will seat 140 guests in the main dining room, including a semi-private room toward the back of the main dining room. An enclosed sunroom and patio with retractable windows offers an additional 75 seats.
The interior of the restaurant also features a four-person chef’s table located in the kitchen.
The space prominently showcases pieces from local and regional artists including Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” painted on the ceiling by local artist Dr. Dax, a 3-D sculpture featuring several bucks by Jonathan Imafidor and the custom-built “Tree Chandelier” from Brant Harris that uses a live peach tree.
Owner Ayman Kamel opened the original 5Church in 2016 at 1197 Peachtree St. NE.
