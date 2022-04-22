Photos: 5Church opening in Buckhead next month

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

The cocktail list will feature some favorites from the Midtown location such as the Holy Water and Viper alongside new drinks like the Call Me Madame! with Winterville gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, lemon, orange and rosemary.

Located on the ground floor of the 3379 Peachtree office tower, the new 7,600-square-foot 5Church location will seat 140 guests in the main dining room, including a semi-private room toward the back of the main dining room. An enclosed sunroom and patio with retractable windows offers an additional 75 seats.

The interior of the restaurant also features a four-person chef’s table located in the kitchen.

The space prominently showcases pieces from local and regional artists including Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” painted on the ceiling by local artist Dr. Dax, a 3-D sculpture featuring several bucks by Jonathan Imafidor and the custom-built “Tree Chandelier” from Brant Harris that uses a live peach tree.

Owner Ayman Kamel opened the original 5Church in 2016 at 1197 Peachtree St. NE.

Combined Shape Caption 3-D artwork at 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption 3-D artwork at 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Holy Water and Viper cocktails from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Holy Water and Viper cocktails from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Main dining room at 5Church Buckhead, Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Main dining room at 5Church Buckhead, Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Shadow People artwork from 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Shadow People artwork from 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Private dining room at 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Private dining room at 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Sea bass from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Sea bass from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Holy Water from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Holy Water from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Combined Shape Caption Land & Sea from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Combined Shape Caption Land & Sea from the menu of 5Church Buckhead. Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

