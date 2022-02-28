Birrieria Landeros lands in Duluth for birria, aguas frescas

While many birria versions are prepared as a soupy consomme, the Birria de Borego at Birrieria Landeros is just slow-cooked meat. The dish is topped with a tomato sauce, “which is where the secret recipe comes in,” Hernandez said. Optional toppings include cilantro, onion, lime and a chili pepper oil sauce.

Caption The Landeros/Hernandez family Credit: Andres Restrepo

While the family recipe is made with lamb, Birrieria Landeros also offers crunchy Quesabirria made with beef, the version of birria that was first popularized in the U.S. Also on the menu are tacos, gorditas, quesadillas, tortas and menudo.

There are also a handful of desserts, including cheesecake based on Hernandez’s aunt’s recipe, drizzled with a dulce de leche sauce.

Caption Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche drizzle from Birrieria Landeros. Credit: Andres Restrepo

Once Birrieria Landeros gets its liquor license, the restaurant will offer beer, as well as a Michaelada, a spicy Mexican drink made with beer and tomato juice. Nonalcoholic options include housemade horchata and mango agua fresca.

Offering takeout and dine-in, the table-service restaurant has 44 seats including four seats at the bar. A patio with seven tables will open once the weather warms. An adjoining event space, which is available for rental, can seat 100 people.

2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga

Scroll down to see the full menu for Birrieria Landeros:

Caption Birrieria Landeros menu. Credit: Birrieria Landeros

