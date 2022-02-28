Birrieria Landeros lands in Duluth for birria, aguas frescas

For nearly 20 years, Hortencia Landeros dreamed of opening a restaurant in metro Atlanta that would showcase food from her native Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Specifically, she wanted to share the recipe for birria, a savory meat stew traditionally made with lamb, that her father started selling in Mexico in the 1960s.
Landeros’ dream finally became a reality last month when her children, Denise Hernandez and Jose Landeros, opened Birrieria Landeros at 2400 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth.
“(Birria) has become so popular (in the U.S.),” Hernandez said. “It’s been our family tradition for so long. This is how it’s made in our town, and we just wanted to share it with people.”
While many birria versions are prepared as a soupy consomme, the Birria de Borego at Birrieria Landeros is just slow-cooked meat. The dish is topped with a tomato sauce, “which is where the secret recipe comes in,” Hernandez said. Optional toppings include cilantro, onion, lime and a chili pepper oil sauce.
While the family recipe is made with lamb, Birrieria Landeros also offers crunchy Quesabirria made with beef, the version of birria that was first popularized in the U.S. Also on the menu are tacos, gorditas, quesadillas, tortas and menudo.
There are also a handful of desserts, including cheesecake based on Hernandez’s aunt’s recipe, drizzled with a dulce de leche sauce.
Once Birrieria Landeros gets its liquor license, the restaurant will offer beer, as well as a Michaelada, a spicy Mexican drink made with beer and tomato juice. Nonalcoholic options include housemade horchata and mango agua fresca.
Offering takeout and dine-in, the table-service restaurant has 44 seats including four seats at the bar. A patio with seven tables will open once the weather warms. An adjoining event space, which is available for rental, can seat 100 people.
2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga
Scroll down to see the full menu for Birrieria Landeros:
