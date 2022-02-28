Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Birrieria Landeros lands in Duluth for birria, aguas frescas

Quesabirria from the menu of Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

caption arrowCaption
Quesabirria from the menu of Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

For nearly 20 years, Hortencia Landeros dreamed of opening a restaurant in metro Atlanta that would showcase food from her native Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Specifically, she wanted to share the recipe for birria, a savory meat stew traditionally made with lamb, that her father started selling in Mexico in the 1960s.

Landeros’ dream finally became a reality last month when her children, Denise Hernandez and Jose Landeros, opened Birrieria Landeros at 2400 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
caption arrowCaption
Birria from the menu of Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Birria from the menu of Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

caption arrowCaption
Birria from the menu of Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Credit: Andres Restrepo

“(Birria) has become so popular (in the U.S.),” Hernandez said. “It’s been our family tradition for so long. This is how it’s made in our town, and we just wanted to share it with people.”

While many birria versions are prepared as a soupy consomme, the Birria de Borego at Birrieria Landeros is just slow-cooked meat. The dish is topped with a tomato sauce, “which is where the secret recipe comes in,” Hernandez said. Optional toppings include cilantro, onion, lime and a chili pepper oil sauce.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
caption arrowCaption
The Landeros/Hernandez family

Credit: Andres Restrepo

The Landeros/Hernandez family

Credit: Andres Restrepo

caption arrowCaption
The Landeros/Hernandez family

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Credit: Andres Restrepo

While the family recipe is made with lamb, Birrieria Landeros also offers crunchy Quesabirria made with beef, the version of birria that was first popularized in the U.S. Also on the menu are tacos, gorditas, quesadillas, tortas and menudo.

There are also a handful of desserts, including cheesecake based on Hernandez’s aunt’s recipe, drizzled with a dulce de leche sauce.

ExploreHow to make birria, the dish of the moment, at home
caption arrowCaption
Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche drizzle from Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche drizzle from Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

caption arrowCaption
Cheesecake with Dulce de Leche drizzle from Birrieria Landeros.

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Credit: Andres Restrepo

Once Birrieria Landeros gets its liquor license, the restaurant will offer beer, as well as a Michaelada, a spicy Mexican drink made with beer and tomato juice. Nonalcoholic options include housemade horchata and mango agua fresca.

Offering takeout and dine-in, the table-service restaurant has 44 seats including four seats at the bar. A patio with seven tables will open once the weather warms. An adjoining event space, which is available for rental, can seat 100 people.

2400 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-373-3657, birria.ga

ExploreTry 5: Five places to try birria tacos in metro Atlanta

Scroll down to see the full menu for Birrieria Landeros:

caption arrowCaption
Birrieria Landeros menu.

Credit: Birrieria Landeros

Birrieria Landeros menu.

Credit: Birrieria Landeros

caption arrowCaption
Birrieria Landeros menu.

Credit: Birrieria Landeros

Credit: Birrieria Landeros

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Breakfast Club to open in Atlantic Station and more dining news from the week
Beer Pick: Award-winning Iron Hill Brewery’s King’s Gold
9 Atlanta food and drink events to check out in March
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top