Your 3rd Spot opens for games, cocktails and bites at The Works

The menu, overseen by chef Stuart Rogers, who previously worked in the kitchen of Atlanta restaurants Aria, JCT Kitchen, The Optimist, Oak Steakhouse and Lyla Lila, include three sections: snacks (roasted bone marrow, tuna crudo, foie gras cannoli); nosh (Thai-style pork dumplings, Wagyu beef tartare, slow-smoked pork ribs); and shares (kimchi fried rice, beef cheek nachos, spicy chicken sausage flatbread).

“The days of long menus are over,” Rogers said in a prepared statement.”We are in a digital world that allows us to change our menus often so our focus can be on creativity, sourcing the best local ingredients, showcasing seasonal flavors and speed of service while maintaining superior quality.”

Credit: The Works Credit: The Works

Drink options include classic cocktails like the Hey, Dude! made with tequila, lime juice, agave, rosa cocchi and Topo Chico and the Winter Spritz made with vodka, aperol, lime juice, cinnamon simple syrup and sparkling wine. Draft cocktail options include Mai Tais and the Daly Peach made with peach bourbon, lemon juice and sweet tea, as well as beer, wine and several spirit-free options.

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development, is already home to several food and beverage concepts, including Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. In the coming months, the Waffle Experience, an unnamed concept from the owners of The Select, Brash Kitchen, and Taste Wine Bar will join the tenant roster.

