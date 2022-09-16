ajc logo
X

Cookie shop Munster Cravings opening second location in Tucker

Cookies from the menu of Munster Cravings.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cookies from the menu of Munster Cravings.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chattahoochee Food Works cookie stall Munster Cravings is expanding with a second location in Tucker.

The shop, set to open in November, will be located at 2323 Main St., formerly home to the short-lived Latin vegan restaurant Papi Ali’s and, later, gourmet sausage shop For Better or Wurst.

“Tucker is where I started,” said Munster Cravings owner Veronia Dalzon. “This is a full circle moment.”

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Veronica Dalzon of Munster Cravings.

Credit: Munster Cravings

Veronica Dalzon of Munster Cravings.

Credit: Munster Cravings

Combined ShapeCaption
Veronica Dalzon of Munster Cravings.

Credit: Munster Cravings

Credit: Munster Cravings

The 900-square-foot space will undergo mostly cosmetic changes before the store’s opening.

Cookie offerings will include mainstays like Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake and PB&J, along with weekend and seasonal specials. The counter-service shop will also offer coffee and tea drinks.

Though Munster Cravings will primarily be grab-and-go, there will be a handful of bar stool seats inside and bistro table seating outside.

While Dalzon didn’t open her first location until 2021, she started baking in 2019 as a way to deal with suffering a miscarriage as a surrogate.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

“Out of that pain, I dove into baking,” she said. “Out of tragedy came something so much greater.”

Dalzon, who descibes her sweet tooth as “out of this world,” said she finds “inspiration from everywhere” when coming up with new flavors for her cookies.

“A lot of it is serendipity,” she said.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
General view of a pylon in the end zone before the game between Collins Hill and Cedar Grove at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 5 high school football scoreboard4h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
5h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
6h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
1h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
1h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
6h ago
The Latest
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Review: D Boca N Boca brings pricey bodega vibe to Summerhill
The Hampton Social bringing ‘rosé all day’ vibe to the Perimeter
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top