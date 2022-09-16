Cookie shop Munster Cravings opening second location in Tucker

Cookie offerings will include mainstays like Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake and PB&J, along with weekend and seasonal specials. The counter-service shop will also offer coffee and tea drinks.

Though Munster Cravings will primarily be grab-and-go, there will be a handful of bar stool seats inside and bistro table seating outside.

While Dalzon didn’t open her first location until 2021, she started baking in 2019 as a way to deal with suffering a miscarriage as a surrogate.

“Out of that pain, I dove into baking,” she said. “Out of tragedy came something so much greater.”

Dalzon, who descibes her sweet tooth as “out of this world,” said she finds “inspiration from everywhere” when coming up with new flavors for her cookies.

“A lot of it is serendipity,” she said.

