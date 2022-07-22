Sensu Sushi opens next week at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week

Combined Shape Caption The menu for Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar. Credit: Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar Credit: Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar Combined Shape Caption The menu for Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar. Credit: Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar Credit: Sensu Sushi Restaurant & Bar

North Italia will open its second metro Atlanta location Aug. 17 just outside Perimeter Mall at 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The restaurant, which serves pizza, pasta and cocktails, opened its first local location earlier this summer in Buckhead.

A Greek restaurant called Santorini will open in the coming weeks at 3005 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery will replace Charlton’s Grill and Tap, which closed in January 2022 after seven years.

Cuts Steakhouse has opened a second location at 1500 Satellite Blvd. NW in Suwanee, joining the original location on Andrew Young International Boulevard in downtown Atlanta.

The restaurant comes from Muzo Saritas, a native of Turkey, also behind Atalian Kitchen & Bar, Truva Turkish Kitchen and Metro Diner & Bar.

Executive chef Omar Catulo, a native of Argentina, will serve a menu of steaks and seafood. The full bar will offer a variety of cocktails and more than 2,100 bottles of wine. Javier Viera will serve as general manager.

Saritas collaborated with Innerworks Design Group on the restaurant’s design, with design elements including an herb garden at the entrance, open kitchen, rope décor, antique accessories and a 54-piece artwork display. The space also features a sunken dining room, two bars, a patio, event space with a mezzanine and exterior balcony, a private dining room and two double-sided fireplaces.

Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Los Angeles Korean hot dog franchise Two Hands Corn Dogs and Thanks Pizza will open soon at 840 W. Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

The Usual, the restaurant from chef Nick Leahy and David Abes of DASH Hospitality that recently opened in Brookwood Hills, has launched Chef Nick’s Fresh Picks, a grab-and-go line of menu items made daily at The Usual and available at all Savi Provisions stores in Georgia.

Breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner will change each quarter and will be based on seasonal ingredients and market demand. Breakfast includes cinnamon-apple and raisin overnight oats; lunch sandwich offerings include a Club Roll with turkey, ham, bacon and garlic aioli; and wraps include Greek Style, Nashville Hot and Roasted Mediterranean Vegetable.

The line will also include a variety of heat-and-eat dishes, snacks, bowls and salads.

Donatos Pizza will open this fall at 2884 North Druid Hills Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will replace another pizza eatery, Shorty’s, which closed in the space in 2019. A second Donatos is set to open later at The chain previously operated in Atlanta, but exited the market in 2002.

Memphis BBQ Co. has closed at 4764 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody. The 6,500-square-foot property is being leased by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group.

The restaurant, which opened in 2014, was owned by Mississippi Delta pitmaster and winner of several World BBQ championships, Melissa Cookston. A location in Horn Lake, Mississippi remains open.

Jason Crain has been named president of plant-based chain Slutty Vegan. Crain served as the company’s chief revenue officer since 2020. Before that, the Morehouse College graduate worked as an entrepreneur in residence at Amazon and as the co-founder & COO of Partpic, Inc.

Starting tomorrow, the recently-opened 5Church Buckhead will start hosting weekend brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and will stay open for dinner service from 5-10 p.m. Sundays.

The brunch menu will include oysters, charred avocado toast, crawfish and grits and Liege waffle, as well as mimosas, sangria and bloody marys.

Jay Swift has been named the executive chef at TWO Urban Licks on the Eastside Beltline. Swift, who worked at restaurants in Washington D.C., Maryland, Boston and New York City before landing in Atlanta, has worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 30 years.

In Atlanta, he worked South City Kitchen before opening his own restaurant, 4th & Swift, which closed in 2016. He has also oversaw the kitchens at Noble Fin in Peachtree Corners and the Iberian Pig in Buckhead.

TWO Urban Licks is part of the Concentric Restaurants portfolio, which also includes Bully Boy and Tap: A Gastropub.

Gourmet grocery store New York Butcher Shoppe, which has 20 locations in five states, will open at the Avenue at East Cobb development this November, Urbanize reports.

Metro Atlanta sandwich shop Knuckies Hoagies is set to open a location in the Interlock development in West Midtown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The shop will join Knuckies locations in Sandy Springs and Milton. Other Interlock food and beverage concepts include Rooftop LOA, Holiday Bar, Velvet Taco, Saint Germain Bakery and Pour Taproom.

RA Sushi has closed at 1080 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The Arizona-based chain, which has more than 20 locations nationwide, opened in Atlanta in 2009.

