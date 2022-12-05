ajc logo
X

TKO opening in East Atlanta this week for Korean fried chicken, egg roll taquitos

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Popular Atlanta pop-up TKO (short for The Korean One) is set to open its long-awaited brick-and-mortar this week in East Atlanta.

The eatery will open Dec. 9 as a stall in the Southern Feed Store food hall at 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, offering lunch, dinner and weekend late-night hours.

Short for “The Korean One,” TKO was launched by chef Lino Yi in April 2021, popping up at Atlanta restaurants including Full Commission, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Buteco and Georgia Beer Garden.

The menu, which Yi describes as “familiar yet foreign and foreign yet familiar,” will feature many of the dishes from the pop-up, along with some new items.

Customers can expect to find the volcano hot dog with torched krab salad, eel sauce and Sriracha; Korean fried chicken nuggets with gochujang and spicy mayo; cheesy kimchi fried rice with Gochujang, mozzarella, spicy mayo and TKO kimchi; and egg roll taquitos with beef, hoisin, Sriracha, spicy mayo and nacho cheese.

“Much like my own upbringing, I’m forming a bridge between Korean and American cultures and traditions,” Lino said in a prepared statement. “Growing up, our Thanksgiving dinners had turkey and gravy as well as Korean BBQ and kimchi. There is an amalgamation of new and retro called Newtro in Korean culture. It’s modernized retro, which is something I also want to represent in my food.”

Lino first learned to cook at the Korean restaurant his family owned in Orlando, where he grew up. After moving to Atlanta in 2015, he worked at Makan (later Taiyo Ramen) restaurant in Decatur, and served as a sous chef at Atlanta restaurant Lazy Betty.

Chef Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty, Juniper Cafe and the forthcoming Humble Pie, and Atlanta beverage industry veteran Carl Van Tyle Gilbert, also co-owner of Juniper Cafe and Humble Pie, will serve as partners in TKO.

Southern Feed Store, which opened at the end of 2021 at 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE in the former Graveyard space, is also home to Buteco, Waffle Bar, Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Gyro Gyro.

TKO’s opening hours are noon-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/tko_thekorean1.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump to hold a virtual rally for Walker on runoff eve4h ago

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting
3h ago

Credit: File Photo

City of Atlanta sues APS, DeKalb schools over annexation law
2h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution
2h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution
2h ago

Credit: POLITICAL ADS

WSB-TV rakes in the most political ad money of any TV station in the nation in 2022
1h ago
The Latest

Cameli’s Pizza to close on Moreland Avenue
46m ago
Longtime Ponce de Leon business MJQ Concourse to relocate
Whataburger opens its first metro Atlanta location, with more to come
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top