Mujo to open this month in West Midtown for omakase-style sushi

In addition, much of the meat and seasonal produce will be sourced locally, including through a partnership with Suzuki Farm, an East Coast’s grower of Japanese products.

“I’m continually amazed at the doorstep ingredient dropoff from our farmers in Atlanta,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “The local produce and deep relationships are unique to this city and really allow us the opportunity to filter signature edomae through our own experience.

The menu, priced at $205 per person, includes a series of zensai — or appetizer dishes — including chawanmushi with jidori egg and black truffle and buta nikomi with ibérico pork kabocha and japanese curry. Following is nigiri like as kinmedai (golden eye snapper), nodoguro (black throat sea perch) and otoro (fatty tuna belly), miso shiru, atsuyaki tamago and desserts such as roasted sesame ice cream with japanese sweet potato and miso caramel,

A second tier menu will be added in the coming months, which will feature even “further elevated ingredients” such as king crab, kuro awabi and miyazaki beef.

The hamachi sunomono from Mujo is a dish that both connoisseurs and sushi novices will enjoy. Photo Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Supplemental items to the omakase menus, including negitoro temaki (fatty tuna hand roll) and uni temaki (uni hand roll), will be available for purchase.

The bar will include cocktails from mixologist Michael Satusky, a sake program spearheaded by Irina Zolotukhina and wines curated by Taurean Philpott.

The 1,500 square-foot space, designed by Elizabeth Ingram Studio, includes a marble six-seat cocktail bar and a 15-seat Southern cypress sushi bar. Design elements include upholstered walls and red, black and gold accents.

Reservations are now open, and seatings are available at 5:30, 6:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.

