Mujo to open this month in West Midtown for omakase-style sushi

Kinmedai from the menu of Mujo.

Credit: Heidi Harris

Kinmedai from the menu of Mujo.

Credit: Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Mujo — which started as a pop-up inside West Midtown restaurant Cooks & Soldiers in 2020 — is set to make its brick-and-mortar debut next to its sister restaurant later this month.

The eatery will open for dinner and by reservation only starting Feb. 16 at 691 14th St. Mujo is part of the Castellucci Hospitality Group, which owns and operates several metro Atlanta restaurants including Iberian Pig, Sugo and Double Zero.

During its transition out of the Cooks & Soldiers space, Mujo remained open for to-go and private dinners.

New York City sushi chef J. Trent Harris, who helped launch Mujo, will oversee the restaurant’s omakase-style menu, which will include edomae sushi and kappo-style hot and cold dishes. Most seafood will be sourced from Japan, with more familiar fish like mackerel, grouper, fluke and shellfish sourced domestically.

J. Trent Harris, the sushi chef behind Castelluci Hospitality Group's well received Mujo pop-up, which is being turned into a restaurant. Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

J. Trent Harris, the sushi chef behind Castelluci Hospitality Group’s well received Mujo pop-up, which is being turned into a restaurant. Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

J. Trent Harris, the sushi chef behind Castelluci Hospitality Group’s well received Mujo pop-up, which is being turned into a restaurant. Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

Credit: Heidi Harris

In addition, much of the meat and seasonal produce will be sourced locally, including through a partnership with Suzuki Farm, an East Coast’s grower of Japanese products.

“I’m continually amazed at the doorstep ingredient dropoff from our farmers in Atlanta,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “The local produce and deep relationships are unique to this city and really allow us the opportunity to filter signature edomae through our own experience.

The menu, priced at $205 per person, includes a series of zensai — or appetizer dishes — including chawanmushi with jidori egg and black truffle and buta nikomi with ibérico pork kabocha and japanese curry. Following is nigiri like as kinmedai (golden eye snapper), nodoguro (black throat sea perch) and otoro (fatty tuna belly), miso shiru, atsuyaki tamago and desserts such as roasted sesame ice cream with japanese sweet potato and miso caramel,

A second tier menu will be added in the coming months, which will feature even “further elevated ingredients” such as king crab, kuro awabi and miyazaki beef.

The hamachi sunomono from Mujo is a dish that both connoisseurs and sushi novices will enjoy. Photo Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

The hamachi sunomono from Mujo is a dish that both connoisseurs and sushi novices will enjoy. Photo Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

The hamachi sunomono from Mujo is a dish that both connoisseurs and sushi novices will enjoy. Photo Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Credit: Emily Blackwood/Mujo

Supplemental items to the omakase menus, including negitoro temaki (fatty tuna hand roll) and uni temaki (uni hand roll), will be available for purchase.

The bar will include cocktails from mixologist Michael Satusky, a sake program spearheaded by Irina Zolotukhina and wines curated by Taurean Philpott.

The 1,500 square-foot space, designed by Elizabeth Ingram Studio, includes a marble six-seat cocktail bar and a 15-seat Southern cypress sushi bar. Design elements include upholstered walls and red, black and gold accents.

Reservations are now open, and seatings are available at 5:30, 6:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

