Antico Pizza brings its Neapolitan-style pies to Tucker

Owner and founder Giovanni Di Palma said he’d been wanting to scale up Antico’s operations for awhile, but wanted to ensure that the quality of the pizza wouldn’t suffer. Once he was able to take over the entirety of a massive commissary kitchen in West Midtown, he felt confident that he’d have the space and bandwidth to successfully expand.

He sees the new location as an “Antico express,” scaled down for a smaller community like Tucker. He hopes it will serve as a pilot location for future smaller versions of his pizzeria concept.

“The idea is not for us to own them,” he said. “We want to allow small business owners, especially minorities and women, to be managing partners for these locations.”

In addition to Antico, Di Palma owns Gio Chicken Italiano, Caffe Antico and Bar Amalfi. He co-owns Italian sandwich shop Pane Antico with his son, Johnny.

The Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, owned by Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties, is also home to food and beverage concepts First Watch, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Buffalo Wild Wings GO. Pop-up turned brick-and-mortar Bite of Korea is slated to open there this month.

4650 Hugh Howell Road, Atlanta. littleitalia.com.

