Nick Leahy returns to Brookwood Hills to open The Usual

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Main courses include smoked short rib with pimento cheese grit cake, jus and Vidalia onion jam; steak frites; and strip steak. The menu also features a selection of sides, desserts and a kids menu.

Matt Gibbons, who serves as general manager and beverage director at Leahy’s restaurant Nick’s Westside, will also be the beverage director for The Usual.

The craft cocktail list includes “classics with a twist” such as the Arya Spritz, vodka with strawberry-tarragon syrup and the Usual Old Fashioned made with apple and vanilla-infused bourbon, sorghum, angostura and barrel-aged bitters.

The beverage program will also offer a variety of beer and wine.

The Usual’s 3,500-square-foot space, designed by Amy Sterling of Sterling Studios, features a mural on the rear wall that’s an homage to the building’s namesake, Arya Stark from the television show “Game of Thrones.”

Other design elements include “light warm woods and touches of black steel,” with a rear wall of booths with “back-lit cherry wood panels routed with morse code.”

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

The Usual’s main dining room will have seating for about 50, with the outdoor patio accomodating about 30 guests. A private event space at the back of the restaurant will have seating for about 14.

Opening hours will be 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays, with online ordering and lunch to be added soon.

A representative for The Usual did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the restaurant, including if takeout and delivery will be offered and if the restaurant will also feature a retail bodega as was previously reported.

1777 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-1541, theusualatl.com/

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.