How Crispy Express to open its long-awaited Summerhill restaurant next week

“It’s been a wild couple of years,” Silbernagel said. “We’ve used the extra time to dial in a lot of the recipes and try them in the new space and with the new equipment. We were able to build the brand and work out a lot of the kinks.”

Caption Will Silbernagel is the founder of How Crispy, a fried chicken sandwich pop-up with plans for a permanent home in Summerhill. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Caption Will Silbernagel is the founder of How Crispy, a fried chicken sandwich pop-up with plans for a permanent home in Summerhill. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Rounding out the menu offerings are a salad, chicken “nugs” and sides including mac and cheese and collard greens. Coca-Cola Cake and buffalo chicken dip will also be available as grab-and-go items, and beer and wine will be available once How Crispy gets its liquor license.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Focused on takeout business, the 750-square-foot counter-service restaurant will offer stool seating at drink rails for about 10, as well as an outdoor patio.

How Crispy Express will join several other food and beverage concepts in Carter’s Summerhill development including Maepole, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Junior’s Pizza, Halfway Crooks Beer, Little Tart Bakery and Big Softie. Expected to open in the area by the end of 2022 are an unnamed restaurant from chef Duane Nutter, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, D Boca N Boca, Redacted and Press Start.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with new hours to come soon.

After How Crispy Express opens, Silbernagel and Best will turn their attention to sister concept How Crispy, which is set to start selling buckets of fried chicken by the end of the year at 235 Mitchell St. in the South Downtown development.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.