Casa Robles opens in Roswell for tapas, tacos and tequila

Casa Robles, the newest restaurant in the RO Hospitality restaurant group portfolio, is now open in Roswell.
Located at 45 Oak St. in the former Whiskey Project space, Casa Robles comes from brothers Daniel and Ryan Pernice, the RO Hospitality restaurateurs behind Roswell restaurants Table & Main and Osteria Mattone, and — with chef-partner Woolery Back — Coalition Food and Beverage in Alpharetta.
Casa Robles — which translates to “oak house” in Spanish — features a menu from executive chef Laura Orellana, who was born in El Salvador and trained in Seville, Spain. A 10-year veteran of RO Hospitality, Orellana most recently served as the executive sous chef for Osteria Mattone.
Dishes include nearly 20 tapas and raciones, including albondigas (pork and veal meatballs), alcachofas (sauteed artichoke hearts with Serrano ham and vegetable bechamel) and croquetas (fried cheese fritters with Serrano ham, Manchego cheese and lemon aioli).
Also featured are four kinds of tacos served on housemade tortillas, two pupusas and three entrees designed for two people to share, including marsicada, a spicy Salvadorean seafood stew, and parrillada, grilled flank steak with Mexican and Salvadorean chorizo.
Dessert options include churros with chocolate and flan de caramelo served with candied orange.
Daniel Pernice, a sommelier, will oversee the restaurant’s beverage program, with a focus on wines by the glass and bottle from Spain, Portugal and across South America. The eight-drink cocktail list includes the Rebujito with Fino sherry, Sprite and mint and the Margarita de Sandia with El Jimador Blanco, Combier Watermelon, lime and agave.
Also on offer are a selection of tequilas, mezcals, beers and agua frescas.
Casa Robles’ opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays. Weekend brunch will be added in the coming weeks.
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the restaurant.
45 Oak St., Roswell. casaroblesroswell.com
Scroll down to see the full menu for Casa Robles:
