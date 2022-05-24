Casa Robles opens in Roswell for tapas, tacos and tequila

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Also featured are four kinds of tacos served on housemade tortillas, two pupusas and three entrees designed for two people to share, including marsicada, a spicy Salvadorean seafood stew, and parrillada, grilled flank steak with Mexican and Salvadorean chorizo.

Dessert options include churros with chocolate and flan de caramelo served with candied orange.

Daniel Pernice, a sommelier, will oversee the restaurant’s beverage program, with a focus on wines by the glass and bottle from Spain, Portugal and across South America. The eight-drink cocktail list includes the Rebujito with Fino sherry, Sprite and mint and the Margarita de Sandia with El Jimador Blanco, Combier Watermelon, lime and agave.

Also on offer are a selection of tequilas, mezcals, beers and agua frescas.

Casa Robles’ opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays. Weekend brunch will be added in the coming weeks.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the restaurant.

45 Oak St., Roswell. casaroblesroswell.com

