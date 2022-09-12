Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails, Aveline opening this month at Kimpton Shane Hotel

Two new food and beverage concepts are opening Sept. 21 as part of the debut of Midtown hotel The Kimpton Shane.
Located at 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Kimpton Shane will be home to restaurant Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and cocktail bar Aveline, both opening under the direction of executive chef Mark Alba, formerly of Atlanta restaurant 5Church, and food and beverage director Stephanie Bloink-Adams.
Hartley, located on the hotel’s ground level just off the lobby, will be “approachable but casually polished,” according to a press release, with an all-day cafe program in addition to traditional dining.
The menu will include snacks like deviled eggs and skillet cornbread; several salads; entrees including shrimp and grits, Wagyu beef burger and sweet potato agnolotti; and sides like bacon-braised collard greens and chicken fried mushrooms.
Brunch options will include starters like avocado toast and mains including steak and eggs, smoked salmon benedict and brioche French toast.
The beverage program will feature a cocktail list “rooted in the classics,” along with a curated selection of American wines and local craft beers.
Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
Designed by Studio 11 Design, Hartley’s space will seat 125 guests and offer private dining for 30 guests. The concept will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar service, as well as weekend brunch.
On the mezzanine level, the “playful and free-spirited” Aveline will feature a selection of cocktails and a seafood-focused menu.
The drink list, developed by head bartender Parks Pope, “draws from exotic traditions, but with a lighter touch,” using botanically and agriculturally-driven spirits. The cocktails give a nod to Prohibition-era beverages and music, and the drink names are inspired by Pope’s love of music.
Credit: Aveline
Credit: Aveline
The 11-cocktail list includes the We Are Going to Be Friends made with Plantation 3 Stars rum, Plantation Smokey Pineapple, orgeat, falernum, Dry Curacao, lime and mint, while the Heart of Glass uses La Gritona reposado, cilantro-pineapple shrub and ginger beer.
Beverage options also include a selection of wines and local craft beer.
Aveline’s food menu will include both small plates and heartier options, with dishes including smoked trout salad; crab and shrimp hushpuppies; Maine lobster roll; seafood bread pudding; and hamachi crudo.
The interior bar and lounge will seat 50 guests, with seating for 30 on the outdoor patio.
Aveline’s opening hours will be 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.
Kimpton Shane Hotel, 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. .kimptonmidtownatlanta.com.
Scroll down to see the full menus for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and Aveline:
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Credit: Kimpton Shane
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author