Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails, Aveline opening this month at Kimpton Shane Hotel

Dishes from the menu of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Dishes from the menu of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Hotel set to debut in Midtown next week

Two new food and beverage concepts are opening Sept. 21 as part of the debut of Midtown hotel The Kimpton Shane.

Located at 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Kimpton Shane will be home to restaurant Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and cocktail bar Aveline, both opening under the direction of executive chef Mark Alba, formerly of Atlanta restaurant 5Church, and food and beverage director Stephanie Bloink-Adams.

Hartley, located on the hotel’s ground level just off the lobby, will be “approachable but casually polished,” according to a press release, with an all-day cafe program in addition to traditional dining.

The menu will include snacks like deviled eggs and skillet cornbread; several salads; entrees including shrimp and grits, Wagyu beef burger and sweet potato agnolotti; and sides like bacon-braised collard greens and chicken fried mushrooms.

Brunch options will include starters like avocado toast and mains including steak and eggs, smoked salmon benedict and brioche French toast.

The beverage program will feature a cocktail list “rooted in the classics,” along with a curated selection of American wines and local craft beers.

Sweet Tea Chicken from the menu of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Sweet Tea Chicken from the menu of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Sweet Tea Chicken from the menu of Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Designed by Studio 11 Design, Hartley’s space will seat 125 guests and offer private dining for 30 guests. The concept will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar service, as well as weekend brunch.

On the mezzanine level, the “playful and free-spirited” Aveline will feature a selection of cocktails and a seafood-focused menu.

The drink list, developed by head bartender Parks Pope, “draws from exotic traditions, but with a lighter touch,” using botanically and agriculturally-driven spirits. The cocktails give a nod to Prohibition-era beverages and music, and the drink names are inspired by Pope’s love of music.

Cocktails from the menu of Aveline in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Aveline

Cocktails from the menu of Aveline in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Aveline

Cocktails from the menu of Aveline in the Kimpton Shane Hotel.

Credit: Aveline

Credit: Aveline

The 11-cocktail list includes the We Are Going to Be Friends made with Plantation 3 Stars rum, Plantation Smokey Pineapple, orgeat, falernum, Dry Curacao, lime and mint, while the Heart of Glass uses La Gritona reposado, cilantro-pineapple shrub and ginger beer.

Beverage options also include a selection of wines and local craft beer.

Aveline’s food menu will include both small plates and heartier options, with dishes including smoked trout salad; crab and shrimp hushpuppies; Maine lobster roll; seafood bread pudding; and hamachi crudo.

The interior bar and lounge will seat 50 guests, with seating for 30 on the outdoor patio.

Aveline’s opening hours will be 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.

Kimpton Shane Hotel, 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. .kimptonmidtownatlanta.com.

Scroll down to see the full menus for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and Aveline:

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Menu for Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Aveline menu

Credit: Kimpton Shane

Credit: Kimpton Shane

