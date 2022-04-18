ajc logo
Third Spiller Park Coffee opens with more food options in northwest Atlanta

An artfully poured cappuccino at Spiller Park Coffee. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

An artfully poured cappuccino at Spiller Park Coffee. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Popular coffee shop Spiller Park Coffee opened its third — and largest — location in the Moores Mill Center development, with both new and familiar offerings.

The shop celebrated its grand opening April 15-17. It is closed April 18-21, with plans to reopen with regular hours on April 22.

Located at 2275 Marietta Blvd. NW in northwest Atlanta, Spiller Park’s new 1,400-square-foot space “is a stunner,” said owner Dale Donchey, who has been working on the third location for more than a year.

The Moores Mill shop will be more expansive than the toasts featured at Spiller Park’s locations at Ponce City Market and Toco Hills. That’s because, after launching his weekend sandwich pop-up Dear Friend, Bagels, Donchey discovered a passion — and talent — for not only making bagels, but creating schmears and experimenting with flavor combinations.

Customers at Moores Mill will find fewer toasts and more items like salads and spreads with crackers, “sharable, easy-to-eat things,” he said, with influences from Dear Friend, Bagels.

There will also be several grab-and-go items, including veggie-forward pre-wrapped sandwiches, pastries, sides and schmears, with the goal of “taking a more adventurous take on coffee shop food.”

The coffee menu will reflect the menus of the other two locations, with the addition of some seasonal drinks.

And there’s good news for those who miss Dear Friend, Bagels — Donchey hopes to bring the pop-up back this year, and find a permanent home for the concept in 2023.

He said he hopes the Moores Mill space, which offers community-focused seating for about 30 inside and 20 outside, will “bring people back to real cafe culture,” he said. “Not just have meetings, but meet up with people. I think that pinpoints what kind of environment this place can create. I hope people find it to be their favorite breakfast and lunch place and not just their favorite coffee shop to work in.”

Spiller Park’s opening hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with plans to extend hours until 6 p.m. in the coming weeks.

2275 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

