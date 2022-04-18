Third Spiller Park Coffee opens with more food options in northwest Atlanta

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

There will also be several grab-and-go items, including veggie-forward pre-wrapped sandwiches, pastries, sides and schmears, with the goal of “taking a more adventurous take on coffee shop food.”

The coffee menu will reflect the menus of the other two locations, with the addition of some seasonal drinks.

And there’s good news for those who miss Dear Friend, Bagels — Donchey hopes to bring the pop-up back this year, and find a permanent home for the concept in 2023.

He said he hopes the Moores Mill space, which offers community-focused seating for about 30 inside and 20 outside, will “bring people back to real cafe culture,” he said. “Not just have meetings, but meet up with people. I think that pinpoints what kind of environment this place can create. I hope people find it to be their favorite breakfast and lunch place and not just their favorite coffee shop to work in.”

Spiller Park’s opening hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with plans to extend hours until 6 p.m. in the coming weeks.

2275 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.