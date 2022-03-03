Check out the menu for Bastone, opening in West Midtown next week

Beverage director Anthony Panzica’s beverage program will include Italian wines, local beers and cocktails made with ingredients sourced from local farmers.

The space will offer 100 seats on the front and back patios and 70 seats inside, which also includes 16 seats in the pasta-making room.

Design elements will include white brick and subway tile, marble countertops, leather tufted barstools and camel banquettes and industrial ceilings.

The back patio will feature a pasta-making room that will also serve as a private dining area, with the indoor main dining space separated from the bar.

This will be Pascarella’s third metro Atlanta restaurant. He opened the Ernest Hemingway-inspired White Bull in Decatur in 2018. He debuted Grana in Piedmont Heights in mid-March 2020. He plans to open a second Grana location in Dunwoody and Amalfi Coast-inspired oyster bar Alici in Midtown later this year.

Bastone will initially open for dinner only, with lunch and brunch to be added in the coming months. Takeout and delivery will be available in addition to dine-in service.

Opening hours will be 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. bastoneatlanta.com/

