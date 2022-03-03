Hamburger icon
Check out the menu for Bastone, opening in West Midtown next week

Dishes from the menu of Bastone.

Credit: Bastone

Dishes from the menu of Bastone.

Credit: Bastone

Credit: Bastone

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
Restaurant will offer a mozzarella and salumi bar

Bastone, chef Pat Pascarella’s newest metro Atlanta restaurant, is set to open in West Midtown next week.

Located at 887 Howell Mill Road in the former Boacado space, Bastone is named for the ace of clubs in the Italian Neapolitan card deck and Pascarella’s grandfather’s favorite playing card.

The menu will feature a gran degustazione or “grand tasting” that includes mozzarella di bufala, ricotta di bufala, burrata, smoked mozzarella and fatt a mano along with boards of prosciutto, roasted artichokes and eggplant caponata.

Also look for a mozzarella and salumi bar with optional bread service and a selection of salads, small plates and desserts. Housemade pastas will include doppio with fig, ricotta, prosciutto, arugula and vincotto, orecchiette with pancetta and escarole.

Chef Pat Pascarella of Bastone, Grana and White Bull.

Credit: Bastone

Chef Pat Pascarella of Bastone, Grana and White Bull.

Credit: Bastone

Chef Pat Pascarella of Bastone, Grana and White Bull.

Credit: Bastone

Credit: Bastone

Beverage director Anthony Panzica’s beverage program will include Italian wines, local beers and cocktails made with ingredients sourced from local farmers.

The space will offer 100 seats on the front and back patios and 70 seats inside, which also includes 16 seats in the pasta-making room.

Design elements will include white brick and subway tile, marble countertops, leather tufted barstools and camel banquettes and industrial ceilings.

Cavatelli from the menu of Bastone.

Credit: Bastone

Cavatelli from the menu of Bastone.

Credit: Bastone

Cavatelli from the menu of Bastone.

Credit: Bastone

Credit: Bastone

The back patio will feature a pasta-making room that will also serve as a private dining area, with the indoor main dining space separated from the bar.

This will be Pascarella’s third metro Atlanta restaurant. He opened the Ernest Hemingway-inspired White Bull in Decatur in 2018. He debuted Grana in Piedmont Heights in mid-March 2020. He plans to open a second Grana location in Dunwoody and Amalfi Coast-inspired oyster bar Alici in Midtown later this year.

Bastone will initially open for dinner only, with lunch and brunch to be added in the coming months. Takeout and delivery will be available in addition to dine-in service.

Opening hours will be 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

887 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. bastoneatlanta.com/

Scroll down to see the full food menu for Bastone:

Bastone food menu

Credit: Bastone

Bastone food menu

Credit: Bastone

Bastone food menu

Credit: Bastone

Credit: Bastone

