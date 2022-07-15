Margaritaville Restaurant opens in downtown Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

*****

Longtime Atlanta breakfast and lunch chain Thumbs Up Diner is set to open its seventh location this September in the Town at Trilith development in Fayetteville. The eatery will feature “retro-modern construction and some surprising new offerings along with the restaurant’s signature comfort foods,” according to a press release.

The menu will offer a variety of breakfast items including eggs, Belgian waffles and buckwheat pancakes as well as sandwiches, burgers and tacos for lunch. The Thumbs Up at Trilith will also be the first to serve beer and wine.

The restaurant will be located at the Town Centre’s entrance and will also include a pick-up window and catering services.

Thumbs Up will join other food and beverage concepts at Trilith including Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen, Hop City. Forthcoming concepts include Hero Doughnuts and Buns, Mushi Ni, Fairway Social, Enzo and Sensu Sushi Restaurant.

A second location of smoothie and sandwich shop Smooth n Groove is now open inside Sole Play Decatur at 1956 Duluth Hwy in Lawrenceville. The concept comes from Keon Davis, who owns a Smooth n Groove in McDonough as well as two food trucks. The Lawrenceville location is open from noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

East Atlanta bagel shop Emerald City Bagels is set to open a second location in the Studioplex development at 678 Edgewood Ave. just off the Eastside Beltline, Urbanize Atlanta reports.

Atlanta franchisee Jabari Mathieu is bringing the first Atlanta location of California-based Sweet Red Peach to 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept, which is set to open this October, offers cakes, cookies, cupcakes and other desserts.

Mendocino Farms will no longer open its previously planned location in the Prominence Apartments at the corner of Lenox and Piedmont Roads in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. It would have been the first Georgia location of the California-based sandwich shop. Other food and beverage concepts slated to open in the development include Lebanese restaurant Zakia, Yard Milkshake Bar, CT Reforma Taqueria, Foxtail Coffee Co. and Snap Thai Kitchen.

Chef Virgil Harper is opening a second location of his Buckhead breakfast spot Toast, What Now Atlanta reports. Toast on 14th will open this fall at 349 14th St. NW in Home Park replacing Moe’s Original Bar B Que, What Now Atlanta reports.

Capella Cheese is now open at 255 Ottley Drive NE. Read more with co-owner Raymond Hook here.

Butcher shop and market Frazie’s Meat and Market is set to open next year at 2030 Main St. NW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. Offerings will include sandwiches, produce, takeaway items, beer and wine.

