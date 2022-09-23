Enzo Steakhouse opening at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week

BreakingNews
Election equipment to be replaced in Coffee County after outside access
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
North Italy-inspired Enzo Steakhouse and Bar will open Sept. 27 for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch at 300 Trilith Pkwy in Fayetteville’s Trilith development.

The restaurant comes from restaurant industry veteran Andrea Montobbio, who will serve as Enzo’s executive chef, and Carmine Noce, a longtime COO and CFO in New York City’s fashion industry.

Montobbio, a native of Italy, has worked as executive chef at Atlanta’s Fifth Group Restaurants, STK Atlanta, and New York’s Gansevoort Hotel. David Gibbs will serve as Enzo’s chef de cuisine.

The menu will offer steaks and other grilled meats, handmade pasta, pizzas, and seasonal plant-based dishes.

The 180-seat restaurant will feature a wooden door that opens to the main dining room and bar and lounge, Mediterranean colors, black and brass elements, Italian marble, woods, and halo pendants. The space also features an expo open kitchen, private dining room, group dining table and large dog-friendly patio.

Also, a camera will show views of the restaurant’s kitchen, bar and live music stage on multiple large screens.

Enzo also will have a wall dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists. Art will be available for purchase and rotated monthly.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. amd 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. The restaurant will also offer happy hour daily from 3-5 p.m.

Enzo will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Sensu SushiWoodstone Bakery & CafeHoneysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom MarketBarleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

Set to open in the coming months are Trilith Food Hall and Braise.

Scroll down to see the full dinner menu for Enzo:

Credit: Enzo Steakhouse and Bar

Credit: Enzo Steakhouse and Bar

*****

Buford Highway Chinese restaurant Canton House is expanding with a new, 23,000-square-foot location at 2255 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Bomb Biscuit is reportedly making plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at 668 Highland Ave. NE in the former Field Day space, What Now Atlanta reports. The business is currently located in the Irwin Street Market just off the Eastside Beltline.

More dining news

Jinbei West opens in Peachtree Corners

Palo Santo opens in West Midtown

The Grit in Athens is closing

Sabu opens in Alpharetta

Refuge Coffee Co. closes in Sweet Auburn

Smoq’n Hot Grill opens in Midtown

Tin Lizzy’s in Buckhead catches fire

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

