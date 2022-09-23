Enzo Steakhouse opening at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week

Also, a camera will show views of the restaurant’s kitchen, bar and live music stage on multiple large screens.

Enzo also will have a wall dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists. Art will be available for purchase and rotated monthly.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. amd 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. The restaurant will also offer happy hour daily from 3-5 p.m.

Enzo will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Sensu Sushi, Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

Set to open in the coming months are Trilith Food Hall and Braise.

Scroll down to see the full dinner menu for Enzo:

Credit: Enzo Steakhouse and Bar Credit: Enzo Steakhouse and Bar

*****

Buford Highway Chinese restaurant Canton House is expanding with a new, 23,000-square-foot location at 2255 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Bomb Biscuit is reportedly making plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at 668 Highland Ave. NE in the former Field Day space, What Now Atlanta reports. The business is currently located in the Irwin Street Market just off the Eastside Beltline.

