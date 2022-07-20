ajc logo
X

Cam and C.J. Newton’s Smokey Stallion brings smoked meats to Castleberry Hill

Cam and C.J. Newton pose in their new restaurant, Smokey Stallion.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cam and C.J. Newton pose in their new restaurant, Smokey Stallion.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

NFL star Cam Newton and his brother, C.J., have opened a second restaurant in metro Atlanta.

Smokey Stallion debuted last month at 309 Nelson St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The space was formerly home to barbecue restaurant Smoke Ring, which closed in 2019.

Smokey Stallion is around the corner from the pair’s first food and beverage concept, Fellaship, an upscale restaurant and cigar bar that opened in 2019.

C.J., who grew up in Atlanta with Cam and also played professional football, said he’s “always had a knack and want to do barbecue,” and has grilled and smoked meats for friends and team members for the past 15 years.

Though Cam famously eats a vegan diet, C.J. said he convinced him to open a “barbecue restaurant our way.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Combined ShapeCaption
Brisket from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Brisket from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
Brisket from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Credit: Smokey Stallion

That includes a variety of meats smoked in the restaurant’s kitchen by pitmaster Mitch Robinson, including turkey legs, brisket, rib tips, pork and chicken.

Other menu items include starters like fried pickles, wings, loaded fries and chicharrones; soups and salads; sandwiches including the DSGB (Dirty South Georgia Boy), a seared pork sausage topped with sauteed onions, peppers or slaw and the Brisket Grilled Cheese Melt.

For guests who don’t eat meat, there’s a pan-seared salmon plate and a vegan burger made with Impossible meat, grilled portobello mushroom, sauteed onions and vegan cheese (there’s also a traditional beef burger topped with bacon and cheese).

A brief kids menu offers hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken tenders and mini ribs, served with fries or mac and cheese.

The bar program, developed by Fellaship bar manager Khasem Lyles, includes a selection of draft and bottled beer, plus a handful of cocktails like the Peach Lit, made with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, peach puree and club soda.

The Smokey Stallion space has more than a dozen televisions and seating for about 140 guests inside, including at a 16-seat bar, and an 18-seat outdoor patio.

Design elements include customized booths and wood walls that “gives you a cabin-style restaurant feel,” C.J. said. The space also features a small stage that will eventually host live music and other entertainment.

C.J., whose wife, Bethany, also helps with the restaurant’s operations, said he sees Fellaship and Smokey Stallion as complementary concepts, especially because of their proximity to each other.

“We saw Fellaship as an opportunity to create an evening spot with white tablecloths, more fine dining. And Smokey Stallion is more of a sports bar. So you can start out and have a drink at Smokey Stallion and have a nicer dinner at Fellaship.”

Smokey Stallion’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant offers takeout and delivery.

309 Nelson St., Atlanta. 404-254-1012, smokeystallionbbq.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Smokey Stallion:

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Combined ShapeCaption
The menu from Smokey Stallion.

Credit: Smokey Stallion

Credit: Smokey Stallion

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to barbecue in metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash 9h ago
Life is pretty good lately for Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson
20h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
7h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
4h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
4h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
2h ago
The Latest
Indio Brewing in Sugar Hill embraces Hispanic take on beer styles
6h ago
Q&A: Chef Duane Nutter on new restaurant, stand-up comedy
This smoked bark is worth the wait, and the drive
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top