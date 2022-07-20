Cam and C.J. Newton’s Smokey Stallion brings smoked meats to Castleberry Hill

NFL star Cam Newton and his brother, C.J., have opened a second restaurant in metro Atlanta.
Smokey Stallion debuted last month at 309 Nelson St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The space was formerly home to barbecue restaurant Smoke Ring, which closed in 2019.
Smokey Stallion is around the corner from the pair’s first food and beverage concept, Fellaship, an upscale restaurant and cigar bar that opened in 2019.
C.J., who grew up in Atlanta with Cam and also played professional football, said he’s “always had a knack and want to do barbecue,” and has grilled and smoked meats for friends and team members for the past 15 years.
Though Cam famously eats a vegan diet, C.J. said he convinced him to open a “barbecue restaurant our way.”
That includes a variety of meats smoked in the restaurant’s kitchen by pitmaster Mitch Robinson, including turkey legs, brisket, rib tips, pork and chicken.
Other menu items include starters like fried pickles, wings, loaded fries and chicharrones; soups and salads; sandwiches including the DSGB (Dirty South Georgia Boy), a seared pork sausage topped with sauteed onions, peppers or slaw and the Brisket Grilled Cheese Melt.
For guests who don’t eat meat, there’s a pan-seared salmon plate and a vegan burger made with Impossible meat, grilled portobello mushroom, sauteed onions and vegan cheese (there’s also a traditional beef burger topped with bacon and cheese).
A brief kids menu offers hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken tenders and mini ribs, served with fries or mac and cheese.
The bar program, developed by Fellaship bar manager Khasem Lyles, includes a selection of draft and bottled beer, plus a handful of cocktails like the Peach Lit, made with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, peach puree and club soda.
The Smokey Stallion space has more than a dozen televisions and seating for about 140 guests inside, including at a 16-seat bar, and an 18-seat outdoor patio.
Design elements include customized booths and wood walls that “gives you a cabin-style restaurant feel,” C.J. said. The space also features a small stage that will eventually host live music and other entertainment.
C.J., whose wife, Bethany, also helps with the restaurant’s operations, said he sees Fellaship and Smokey Stallion as complementary concepts, especially because of their proximity to each other.
“We saw Fellaship as an opportunity to create an evening spot with white tablecloths, more fine dining. And Smokey Stallion is more of a sports bar. So you can start out and have a drink at Smokey Stallion and have a nicer dinner at Fellaship.”
Smokey Stallion’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant offers takeout and delivery.
309 Nelson St., Atlanta. 404-254-1012, smokeystallionbbq.com
Scroll down to see the full menu for Smokey Stallion:
