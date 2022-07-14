T’s Brunch Bar debuts on Peachtree Street with all-day brunch menu

On the sweeter side are Georgia Peach Cobbler French Toast, Red Velvet Waffles and Moma Buttermilk Pancakes. Guests wanting to try all three can order the ATL Flight.

A full-service bar offers nearly 20 cocktails, including classics like a Cosmopolitan and Moscow Mule, along with new creations like the Lil Bankhead, a mix of Hennessey and Red Bull, and the Midtown Splash made with white wine, peach Schnapps, Riesling and peach puree.

There are also nearly 10 varieties of mimosas, including strawberry-lemongrass and blueberry-lemon.

The building, a former Newk’s Eatery, features seating for about 110 guests, exposed brick walls, a tiled bar and custom graffiti wallpaper with the T’s Brunch Bar logo.

T’s Brunch Bar’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In the coming weeks, Murray hopes to extend hours to accommodate Midtown’s late-night crowd with specials like tacos.

921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com

