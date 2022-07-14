BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity disrupts MARTA service, traffic at Atlanta airport
T’s Brunch Bar debuts on Peachtree Street with all-day brunch menu

Dishes from the menu of T's Brunch Bar in Midtown.

Dishes from the menu of T's Brunch Bar in Midtown.

46 minutes ago

Teneshia Murray is far from new to the metro Atlanta brunch game.

Still, the owner of Gritz Brunch Bar and Red Velvet Bistro in Douglasville spent a year visiting brunch restaurants around the area and taking mental notes of her favorite dishes to develop the menu for her latest venture.

T’s Brunch Bar, which opened in late June at 921 Peachtree St. NE in the heart of Midtown, is Murray’s love letter to the city’s classic brunch dishes, complete with Atlanta-centric names.

Mimosas from the menu of T's Brunch Bar.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

Mimosas from the menu of T's Brunch Bar.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

Mimosas from the menu of T's Brunch Bar.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

There are the Spaghetti Junction, a dish of fried fish and spaghetti; Piedmont Park Steak and Eggs; and the 20 West Fried Pork Chop.

On the sweeter side are Georgia Peach Cobbler French Toast, Red Velvet Waffles and Moma Buttermilk Pancakes. Guests wanting to try all three can order the ATL Flight.

The bar at T's Brunch Bar in Midtown.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

The bar at T's Brunch Bar in Midtown.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

The bar at T's Brunch Bar in Midtown.

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

Credit: T's Brunch Bar

A full-service bar offers nearly 20 cocktails, including classics like a Cosmopolitan and Moscow Mule, along with new creations like the Lil Bankhead, a mix of Hennessey and Red Bull, and the Midtown Splash made with white wine, peach Schnapps, Riesling and peach puree.

There are also nearly 10 varieties of mimosas, including strawberry-lemongrass and blueberry-lemon.

The building, a former Newk’s Eatery, features seating for about 110 guests, exposed brick walls, a tiled bar and custom graffiti wallpaper with the T’s Brunch Bar logo.

T’s Brunch Bar’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In the coming weeks, Murray hopes to extend hours to accommodate Midtown’s late-night crowd with specials like tacos.

921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

