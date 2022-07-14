T’s Brunch Bar debuts on Peachtree Street with all-day brunch menu

Teneshia Murray is far from new to the metro Atlanta brunch game.
Still, the owner of Gritz Brunch Bar and Red Velvet Bistro in Douglasville spent a year visiting brunch restaurants around the area and taking mental notes of her favorite dishes to develop the menu for her latest venture.
T’s Brunch Bar, which opened in late June at 921 Peachtree St. NE in the heart of Midtown, is Murray’s love letter to the city’s classic brunch dishes, complete with Atlanta-centric names.
There are the Spaghetti Junction, a dish of fried fish and spaghetti; Piedmont Park Steak and Eggs; and the 20 West Fried Pork Chop.
On the sweeter side are Georgia Peach Cobbler French Toast, Red Velvet Waffles and Moma Buttermilk Pancakes. Guests wanting to try all three can order the ATL Flight.
A full-service bar offers nearly 20 cocktails, including classics like a Cosmopolitan and Moscow Mule, along with new creations like the Lil Bankhead, a mix of Hennessey and Red Bull, and the Midtown Splash made with white wine, peach Schnapps, Riesling and peach puree.
There are also nearly 10 varieties of mimosas, including strawberry-lemongrass and blueberry-lemon.
The building, a former Newk’s Eatery, features seating for about 110 guests, exposed brick walls, a tiled bar and custom graffiti wallpaper with the T’s Brunch Bar logo.
T’s Brunch Bar’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In the coming weeks, Murray hopes to extend hours to accommodate Midtown’s late-night crowd with specials like tacos.
921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com
