Postino WineCafé opens next week in Buckhead for charcuterie, wine

Postino WineCafé, an all-day wine bar and cafe, is set to open Monday, Sept. 12 in Buckhead.
Located at 3655 Roswell Road NE, in a space formerly home to both a Flip Burger and a Blockbuster Video, Postino will serve items including charcuterie boards, bruschetta, snacks salads, paninis and desserts.
The bruschetta offers 12 topping options including prosciutto di Parma, fig and mascarpone and sweet and spicy pepper jam. Other starters including housemade meatballs and goat cheese, and crispy cauliflower.
Credit: CHRIS WATKINS
Credit: CHRIS WATKINS
Salad options include the Brussels salad with kale, spicy marcona almond, bacon, dried cherry, shaved manchego cheese and lemon manchego dressing, while panini choices include the Tuscan tuna and chicken and mozzarella.
Postino is working with Georgia purveyors including Farmers & Fishermen to source meat, cheese and jam imports.
The wine program, curated by advanced sommelier and beverage director Brent Karlicek, features many wines exclusive to Postino, available by the glass and bottle. Craft beers and cocktails will also be available.
Postino also serves a weekend brunch, with items including Umbria Egg Toast with scrambled egg with crèma and white truffle, crispy oyster mushroom, and parmigiano reggiano topping toasted ciabatta.
Credit: JENN DUNCAN
Credit: JENN DUNCAN
The 3,500-square-foot space in the Tuxedo Festival shopping center pays homage to one of its former tenants, Blockbuster Video, with a VHS tape wall. Other design elements include a colorful mural from local artist Wolfdog on the exterior walls and Murano glass light fixtures from the 1960s and ‘70s.
The indoor area features group lounging areas, booths and tables for small meetups and a covered patio has a retractable roof.
Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said former employee Kayla Bellman turned her on to opening a location in Atlanta after moving here and starting coffee roastery Finca to Filter.
“During our first visit, it became very clear that this was a place we wanted to be,” Bailey said in a prepared statement. “We liked the level of authenticity and community involvement and care that the neighborhoods have.”
The Atlanta location joins other Postino cafes in Arizona, Colorado, California and Texas. A second Atlanta location is set to open at 1000 Marietta St. NW in West Midtown in the coming weeks.
Opening hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays, 9 a.m.-midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.
3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. postinowinecafe.com/states/georgia.
