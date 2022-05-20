Pop-up pupuseria Buenos Dias Cafe to open at Ponce City Market

Buenos Dias Cafe first opened in 2012 on the Georgia State University campus and was open for eight years before closing during the pandemic. The Flores-Katzes currently serve their pupusas via a walkup window at La Bodega at The Met at 680 Murphy Ave. SW and via UberEats and GrubHub.

Two other pop-ups have opened in Ponce City Market in recent months, including Excuse My French pop-up bar inside Citizen Supply and Cake Culture pop-up kiosk.

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Vietvana, and Atrium, and several other concepts set to open soon including Spicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Bibi.

The expansion, which adds more than 5,000 square feet, was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan, and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

Buenos Dias Cafe’s Ponce City Market pop-up will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

