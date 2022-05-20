BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
ajc logo
X

Pop-up pupuseria Buenos Dias Cafe to open at Ponce City Market

Buenos Dias Cafe will open a pop-up inside Ponce City Market next month.

caption arrowCaption
Buenos Dias Cafe will open a pop-up inside Ponce City Market next month.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Adair Park to-go pupuseria Buenos Dias Cafe is slated to open a pop-up kiosk inside Ponce City Market next month.

Located in the mixed-use development’s Central Food Hall next to Five Daughters Bakery, Buenos Dias Cafe will specialize in pupusas, corn tortillas stuffed with one meat, cheese and vegetable fillings.

The menu pays homage to the Salvadoran heritage of Jeanette Flores-Katz, who owns Buenos Dias Cafe with her husband, Ken.

Highlights on the menu will include the Revuelta, a traditional pupusa with pork, cheese and black beans; the Classic with black beans and cheese; and the Vegan with spinach masa, black beans, spinach, peppers, onion and zucchini.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Also on offer will be coffee drinks like cafe con leche, horchata latte and Cuban coffee, plus fresh orange juice, horchata refresco, and Everything Juice, a blend of fruit and vegetable juices, Mexican Coke and aguas frescas made with hibiscus, horchata and tamarind.

Buenos Dias Cafe first opened in 2012 on the Georgia State University campus and was open for eight years before closing during the pandemic. The Flores-Katzes currently serve their pupusas via a walkup window at La Bodega at The Met at 680 Murphy Ave. SW and via UberEats and GrubHub.

Two other pop-ups have opened in Ponce City Market in recent months, including Excuse My French pop-up bar inside Citizen Supply and Cake Culture pop-up kiosk.

Central Food Hall is in the middle of a major expansion, with the recent opening of Nani’s Piri Piri ChickenVietvana, and Atrium, and several other concepts set to open soon including Spicewalla, Umbrella Bar and Bibi.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The expansion, which adds more than 5,000 square feet, was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include SweetgreenBar Vegan, and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Botiwalla, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

Buenos Dias Cafe’s Ponce City Market pop-up will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Battle and Brew to open at Battery Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week
13m ago
Beer Pick: Cigar City’s Cosmic Crown Belgian-style Strong Golden Ale
32m ago
Find Cuban food, empanadas and pastries under one roof this month in Marietta
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top