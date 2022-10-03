ajc logo
Bomb Biscuit Co. to relocate to larger space in Old Fourth Ward

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
New location will also bring back biscuit delivery

Popular biscuit shop Bomb Biscuit Co. is getting a new home in the Old Fourth Ward.

Currently housed in a stall in Irwin Street Market just off the Eastside Beltline, the eatery will close for a few days in early November and reopen at 668 Highland Ave. NE in the former Field Day space.

Owner Erika Council, who started Bomb Biscuit as a pop-up in 2018, said few structural changes have to be made to the 60-seat space, but guests will notice some cosmetic improvements including new paint and some changes on the patio.

“It’s a great corner lot that brings in a lot of light,” she said. “I love the historic look of it.”

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

She had been looking for her own space for several months, and was intent on staying in the area “that’s been so good to me,” she said.

With a larger space, Council hopes to expand her menu, making dishes that previously ran as specials a permanent part of the menu and adding vegan options.

The counter-service restaurant will also have extended hours, open for both breakfast and lunch. Breakfast items will include the biscuit sandwiches already on the menu (including a variety of fried chicken biscuits), along with blue plate specials with eggs, bacon, sausage and grits.

While breakfast will be served all day, some heartier sandwiches and salads will be served around lunchtime.

“A lot of the things we plan to expand on are the types of things I experienced in my childhood,” said Council, who is also working on a biscuit cookbook that’s set to be released next year. “I come from a soul food background. We always ate fish on Fridays, so you’ll see fish and grits added to the menu.”

She also plans to offer weekend brunch with some new dishes and brunch cocktails like mimosas.

Council will also bring back her popular biscuit delivery service after the relocation.

