Nautical-themed Nauti Dog now open for hot dogs in Alpharetta

Menu items from Nauti Dog Grill at Alpharetta City Center.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The team behind Alpharetta City Center restaurant Never Enough Thyme has opened an adjoining nautical-themed hot dog.

Nauti Dog opened today at 10 N. Broad St. in the former Cantina Loca space with “all the comforts of an island bar, with a marine atmosphere and unique spins on the classic hot dog,” according to a press release.

Menu items include footlong hot dog the Nimitz and the Carolina Dog topped with jalapeño slaw and Carolina barbecue sauce. The menu also includes cheesesteaks, loaded tater tots and vegan hot dog options.

Nauti Dog also has a full bar with boozy milkshakes and island-style cocktails. The space will feature a remodeled interior and revamped back outdoor patio.

The interior of Nauti Dog Grill in Alpharetta City Center.

Credit: Nauti Dog Grill

The restaurant comes from Michele and Mike Doyle and Michele Doyle’s brother-in-law, chef Rob Pniewski. The trio co-owns gourmet sandwich shop Never Enough Thyme, which opened in Alpharetta in 2001 before relocating to mixed-use development Alpharetta City Center in 2019. A second location opened in 2020 in the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.

Inspiration for Nauti Dog came from the team’s travels to the British Virgin Islands and love for sailing, and Mike Doyle’s experiences as a Navy and Marine Corp veteran.

In addition to Never Enough Thyme, Nauti Dog joins a long roster of food and beverage tenants at Alpharetta City Center including Carson Kitchen, Lapeer Steak & Seafood, Citizen Soul, Holmes and Jekyll Brewing.

Nauti Dog Grill’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays.

10 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 770-676-0154, nautidoggrillga.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

