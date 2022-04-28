Nautical-themed Nauti Dog now open for hot dogs in Alpharetta

The restaurant comes from Michele and Mike Doyle and Michele Doyle’s brother-in-law, chef Rob Pniewski. The trio co-owns gourmet sandwich shop Never Enough Thyme, which opened in Alpharetta in 2001 before relocating to mixed-use development Alpharetta City Center in 2019. A second location opened in 2020 in the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.

Inspiration for Nauti Dog came from the team’s travels to the British Virgin Islands and love for sailing, and Mike Doyle’s experiences as a Navy and Marine Corp veteran.

In addition to Never Enough Thyme, Nauti Dog joins a long roster of food and beverage tenants at Alpharetta City Center including Carson Kitchen, Lapeer Steak & Seafood, Citizen Soul, Holmes and Jekyll Brewing.

Nauti Dog Grill’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays.

10 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 770-676-0154, nautidoggrillga.com

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.