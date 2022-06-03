Snackboxe Bistro brings Lao favorites to Duluth

The space includes a 1,500 square-foot patio, along with bar seating and garage doors that face the patio and can be pulled up to create an indoor/outdoor space and natural lighting. The vibe is “similar to Doraville,” Athakhanh said, “with a relaxed, casual, family-friendly feel.”

The Duluth location will also offer many of the “mini mart” retail items that the Doraville restaurant began selling at the beginning of the pandemic including seaweed chips, pandan brownies, banana chips and Thai tea cupcakes.

Sengaphone and Athakhanh opened the original Snackboxe Bistro in February 2018 at 6035 Peachtree Road, quickly gaining a following for their menu that featured Laotian street food like spring rolls, papaya salad, chicken laap, Laotian sausage, flash-fried beef jerky and fried garlic-pepper wings (a short-lived stall at Ph’east food hall at Battery Atlanta closed last year).

In addition to managing two Snackboxe Bistro restaurants, Athakhanh and Sengaphone are focusing on Musubee’s, a sister concept developed in 2020 offering variations of spam musubi and onigiri (rice balls filled with savory fillings). Spam musubi is sold at the Duluth Snackboxe Bistro on the weekends, and Musubee’s has several pop-up dates lined up.

Snackboxe Bistro Duluth’s opening hours are noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

1960 Day Drive, Duluth. 770-558-1105, snackboxebistroga.com

Scroll down to see the current menu for Snackboxe Bistro Duluth:

Combined Shape Caption Snackboxe Bistro Duluth menu Credit: Snackboxe Bistro Credit: Snackboxe Bistro Combined Shape Caption Snackboxe Bistro Duluth menu Credit: Snackboxe Bistro Credit: Snackboxe Bistro

