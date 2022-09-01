Tortuga y Chango opens in Decatur for mezcal and seafood

Part of the team behind popular Edgewood Mexican restaurant Taqueria El Tesoro is debuting a new concept today in Decatur.
Located at 910 W. College Ave. in the former Lawrence’s Cafe space, Tortuga y Chango “is our best interpretation of the intimate mezcal bars visited throughout the Mezcal-producing regions of Mexico,” according to the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant features a wide variety of mezcals, in addition to cocktails from beverage director Orestes Cruz, who grew up in Mexico City and New Orleans. Cruz, who has been in the hospitality industry for a decade, was a finalist in the Tales of the Cocktails - Bombay’s Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender competition this year.
For Tortuga y Chango’s food offerings, El Tesoro kitchen manager Hugo Suastegui tapped into his upbringing in Acapulco, Mexico for inspiration. Dishes include Mejillones, mussels in a tomato-based broth with butter, beer, limon confit and grilled bread; and Vieras a la Sarten, with scallops, a corn and jalapeno puree and vegetables.
The restaurant comes from Alan Raines, who opened El Tesoro on Arkwright Place in 2018, and was previously involved in an incarnation of El Tesoro in Decatur and Cantina La Casita in East Atlanta Village. Partnering with him on Tortuga y Chango is Sam Eaves, the director of hospitality for Taqueria el Tesoro.
Tortuga y Chango’s neighbors in the strip of businesses affectionately known as Homer Simpson Plaza include Revolution Doughnuts and beer shop Ale Yeah. Pizza eatery Corner Slice is set to open in the coming weeks.
Tortuga y Chango’s opening hours are 5-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
910 W. College Ave., Atlanta. tortugaychango.com.
