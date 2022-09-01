Tortuga y Chango opens in Decatur for mezcal and seafood

Located at 910 W. College Ave. in the former Lawrence’s Cafe space, Tortuga y Chango “is our best interpretation of the intimate mezcal bars visited throughout the Mezcal-producing regions of Mexico,” according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant features a wide variety of mezcals, in addition to cocktails from beverage director Orestes Cruz, who grew up in Mexico City and New Orleans. Cruz, who has been in the hospitality industry for a decade, was a finalist in the Tales of the Cocktails - Bombay’s Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender competition this year.