Isla & Co. brings Australian cafe culture to Buckhead this week

Lunch options include the Isla & Co. burger; fish and chips with yuzu koshō and tartar sauce; and several salads. Dinner entrees include braised lamb shoulder with Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh and zhoug; and spicy Thai green curry with vegetables, basmati rice and herbs.

The beverage program features a curated list of natural and organic wines, local craft beers and cocktails including the Smoke Show, made with mezcal, lime juice, passionfruit, habanero and basil and the exclusive-to-Atlanta What the Buck, made with rye whiskey, mint, lemon, maple and ginger beer. In addition, Isla & Co. offers a variety of coffee drinks made with its Hole in the Wall beans.

The 2,740-square-foot, 100-seat space “pays homage to the expansive natural environment of Australia” with walls covered in greenery, a green-tiled bar, coastal imagery and a small patio.

Isla & Co.’s opening brunch hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Dinner hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-228-4060, isla-co.com.

