Isla & Co. brings Australian cafe culture to Buckhead this week

New York-based eatery Isla & Co. is set to open its first metro Atlanta location in Buckhead this week.
Located at 56 Andrew E. Andrews Drive NW, Isla & Co. will open Dec. 8 for coffee, brunch, cocktails and dinner, “mixing cuisine inspired by Australian coastal towns by day with the flair and flavors of Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean by night,” according to a press release.
A second Isla & Co. is set to open in 2023 in Midtown. Part of the Parched Hospitality Group portfolio, Isla & Co. also has locations in New York, Connecticut and Texas, with a location opening soon in Florida.
The menu, from Parched executive chef Matthew Foley and Atlanta chef Kate Huang, features breakfast and brunch items served until 4 p.m., including the Brekkie Roll with scrambled eggs, white cheddar, arugula and peperonata; and the Sambal Scramble with scrambled eggs, chili sambal sauce, green harissa and parmesan with sourdough.
Credit: Isla & Co.
Credit: Isla & Co.
Lunch options include the Isla & Co. burger; fish and chips with yuzu koshō and tartar sauce; and several salads. Dinner entrees include braised lamb shoulder with Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh and zhoug; and spicy Thai green curry with vegetables, basmati rice and herbs.
The beverage program features a curated list of natural and organic wines, local craft beers and cocktails including the Smoke Show, made with mezcal, lime juice, passionfruit, habanero and basil and the exclusive-to-Atlanta What the Buck, made with rye whiskey, mint, lemon, maple and ginger beer. In addition, Isla & Co. offers a variety of coffee drinks made with its Hole in the Wall beans.
The 2,740-square-foot, 100-seat space “pays homage to the expansive natural environment of Australia” with walls covered in greenery, a green-tiled bar, coastal imagery and a small patio.
Isla & Co.’s opening brunch hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Dinner hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-228-4060, isla-co.com.
