Shake Shack opening in Alpharetta and more dining news from the week

Seafood restaurant Boho 115 is slated to open in the former Square Pub space at 115 Sycamore St., Eater Atlanta reports. The restaurant, located next to the Iberian Pig, will feature a menu of ceviches, fresh fish, Argentinian steak and empanadas from local bakery Belen de la Cruz, as well as a bar program highlighting drinks like pisco sours and daiquiris. The Square Pub closed in early 2020.

Poncey-Highland noodle eatery CO appears to have closed, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2016 at 675 N. Highland Ave., was the only Atlanta location for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain.

Trap City Cafe is set to open at 660 Northside Drive NW next to the Trap Music Museum, What Now Atlanta reports.

