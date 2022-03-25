Brassica open at Waldorf-Astoria Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

Cocktails include City Within the Forest, mixed with Toki whiskey, peach vinegar, orange phosphate, orange flower and seltzer and the Spicy Margarita with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Anaheim chili, rose, agave, orange, and lime.

Designed by BHDM Design, Brassica’s space “melds neo-classical details with floral-inspired motifs, all resting within a space that is a contemporary classic.” The dining room features oak walls, white oak floors, saddle leather banquettes, pendant lights, pearlized wallcoverings.

In addition to Brassica, the hotel is also now home to lobby lounge Peacock Alley and open-air patio Solarium, which will host afternoon tea and will be available for private events.

Brassica’s hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for breakfast, noon-3 p.m. for lunch daily, 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays for dinner. The bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Afternoon tea service is held 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

*****

Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ga Tony Tony is set to reopen its original Norcross location in April, likely with a different name. Owner Vinh Nguyen, who parted ways last year with former co-owner Tony Le, said the menu will remain the same, along with the addition of a beef pho and a pork belly banh mi.

A Duluth location that opened in 2020 will not reopen.

*****

California-based doughnut shop Mochinut is now open in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in The Works development on the Upper Westside. Several more metro Atlanta locations are set to open soon, including Lawrenceville, Duluth, Suwanee and Alpharetta.

*****

Salad chain Sweetgreen opened its fourth metro Atlanta location this week at 1050 Howell Mill Road NW. The 2,708-square-foot location will accommodate 29 guests inside and 28 on an outdoor patio, with community tables and an online pickup area.

Design elements include an art piece inspired by Atlanta’s architecture by local artist Ash McNamara.

Look for menu offerings like Kale Caesar and Guacamole Greens, the Catfish Remoulade and the Crispy Chicken Salad.

There are also Sweetgreen locations in Midtown, Buckhead and at Ponce City Market.

*****

Vietnamese sandwich shop Bamee Tea is now open at 4897 Buford Hwy in Chamblee. The menu features a variety of banh mi, snacks, bubble teams and other drinks.

*****

Com Ga Houston opened last month at 3350 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Duluth. The menu offers com rice dishes, pho, congee, noodle soups and salads. The original Com Ga opened in Houston in 2013. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

*****

Tea shop Brooklyn Tea opened its first location outside of New York last month at 329 Nelson St. NW in Castleberry Hill.

Owners Alfonso Wright and Jamila McGill opened the first location in 2018 in Brooklyn. The Atlanta location offers a retail section and cafe.

*****

Dessert shop Sweets By MBJ, which has been operating as a pop-up and food truck since 2019, opened a brick-and-mortar location last month at 1334 Boulevard SE in Chosewood Park. The menu offers a variety of cakes and cupcakes.

****

Chase Davis, the chef behind food truck King Kabob, is set to open the Kitchen at the King Kabob April 9 on East Ponce in Decatur, Eater Atlanta reports. The menu offers kabobs, kabob bowls and sides like fried corn.

*****

Coffee Bar Atlanta will take over the 3,000-square-foot space at 1602 Lavista Road in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The building was previously home to Nicola’s Restaurant, which closed in August 2021 after almost three decades. Coffee Bar will serve coffee drinks, pastries, beer and wine.

*****

The owners behind Cuban food truck Azucar will open brick-and-mortar Carta’s Azucar Cuban Cuisine later this spring on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Eater Atlanta reports.

*****

Atlanta-based fried chicken chain Ponko Chicken is slated to open a new location this fall at 6600 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports. Ponko has several other locations in metro Atlanta and a store set to open soon in Auburn, Alabama.

More restaurant news

